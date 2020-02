Lisbon edges Don Bosco for 1A title

“We’ve already turned the page,” Hogan said shortly after the loss as he turned his attention to Thursday’s traditional state tournament where the Dons have 10 qualifiers. “We will go back to the hotel and meet with the 10 guys we have wrestling and get focused on what is going to happen tomorrow night.”

Also in 1A, Denver, the runner-up a year ago, took sixth after losing to Lake Mills, 54-21.

In Class 2A, Independence produced its best finish since 2014 as it lost to Davenport Assumption 41-28 in the third-place match. It is the best finish for the Mustangs since they took third in 2014.

“We had 29 wins and the old record was 27, so I'm really happy with our team,” Mustangs head coach Michael Doyle said. “Things did not work out today like we kind of hoped. It has been a great season. To have 10 freshmen and sophomores in your lineup and to be able to do what we did, the future looks good.”

The Mustangs were seeded second, but in a rematch of a regular-season dual with third-seeded Williamsburg in the semifinals, the Raiders scored pins in the final three matches to pull away for a 44-25 win.

In the regular-season meeting, Independence won the last four matches to win 28-27.