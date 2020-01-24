Lienhard a star on the court and the mat

WAVERLY -- Laken Lienhard says she could run all day on a basketball court.
Lienhard does a pretty good job of that as the starting point guard for the Class 3A second-ranked Crestwood girls’ basketball team where she is the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.7 points per game while also averaging more than six assists.
Lienhard has also found success on the wrestling mat this winter.
With a rare Friday and Saturday off on the basketball court, Lienhard was the second-seeded wrestler at 145 pounds in the second IWCOA girls’ state wrestling tournament Friday at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
“The first time I wrestled I could barely feel my arms I was so tired,” Lienhard said. “Basketball, I feel like I could run up and down the court for the whole day.”
Lienhard comes from a wrestling family as her brothers Chase and Caleb were standouts for the Cadets.
“I grew up in wrestling going to tournaments every weekend, so it has been good that I have a wrestling background. It has made it easier,” Lienhard said.
Lienhard advanced to the quarterfinals with a second-round pin in her only match. She says she has been fortunate, yet busy, with her schedule.
“It is pretty busy,” Lienhard said. “I don’t have much time off. Luckily we can practice wrestling in the morning which allows me to focus on basketball in the afternoons.”
SISTER, SISTER: Different years. Different sisters. Same result.
The very first pin recorded in the inaugural state tournament was produced by Union of La Porte City’s Hannah Michael.
Flash forward a year and in an interesting twist, Union’s Sarah Michael, Hannah’s younger sister, recorded the first pin, decking Faith Rains of North Scott in 59 seconds at 106 pounds.
Hannah was kneeling in Sarah’s corner when the pin occurred and she was one proud sister.
“It’s the most proud I have been of anyone,” Hannah said. “I didn’t know if it was going to happen, but she just went out there and dominated. She ran over afterward and gave me a hug and I was filled with joy.”
Michael finished the first day of competition 3-2, with all three wins by fall.
DAY ONE: All eight defending state champions advanced to the quarterfinals.
Among those are AGWSR’s Ali Gerbracht (106), Avery Meier (126) and Annika Berhrends (132) of Waverly-Shell Rock and Nashua-Plainfield's Toyia Griffin at 152.
Gerbracht, who recently picked up her 100th career varsity win for the Cougars, did not spend much time on the mat in her two matches. In fact, she needed just 24 seconds.
Gerbracht pinned Hailey Williams of Council Bluffs Lewis Central in the second round in 12 seconds, and followed that with a 12-second pin of Alix Oliver of Dubuque Wahlert to reach the quarterfinals.
“I’ve definitely felt a lot of pressure, good and bad,” Gerbracht said of leading up to the state tournament. “It’s definitely made me a lot mentally stronger. It’s taught me how to fight through that pressure. I definitely feel a target is on my back, but I’m ready for it."
Other returning champions back are Tateum Park of Davenport North at 113, Chloe Clemons of Pleasant Valley at 120, Sydney Park of Davenport Central at 126 and Millie Peach of Iowa Valley at 195.
Defending team champion Waverly-Shell Rock leads the race with 96.5 points. The Go-Hawks have Meier, Behrends, Macy Smith (138), Kennedy Eastman (145), Bailey Walsh (170) and Ryleigh Rinnels (195) in the quarterfinals.
Dubuque Wahlert is second with 75. Charles City (71), Osage (66) and Anamosa (65) round out the top five.
In the Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro area, Cedar Falls’ Abbie Lyman reached the 113-pound quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over seventh-seeded Alysa Kennedy of Crestwood.
Raelynn Smith and Raelynn Strelow at 106 and 113, also remain alive for the Tigers in the consolation bracket.