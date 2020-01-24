Lienhard a star on the court and the mat

WAVERLY -- Laken Lienhard says she could run all day on a basketball court.

Lienhard does a pretty good job of that as the starting point guard for the Class 3A second-ranked Crestwood girls’ basketball team where she is the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.7 points per game while also averaging more than six assists.

Lienhard has also found success on the wrestling mat this winter.

With a rare Friday and Saturday off on the basketball court, Lienhard was the second-seeded wrestler at 145 pounds in the second IWCOA girls’ state wrestling tournament Friday at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

“The first time I wrestled I could barely feel my arms I was so tired,” Lienhard said. “Basketball, I feel like I could run up and down the court for the whole day.”

Lienhard comes from a wrestling family as her brothers Chase and Caleb were standouts for the Cadets.

“I grew up in wrestling going to tournaments every weekend, so it has been good that I have a wrestling background. It has made it easier,” Lienhard said.

Lienhard advanced to the quarterfinals with a second-round pin in her only match. She says she has been fortunate, yet busy, with her schedule.