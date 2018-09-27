WATERLOO -- "Win with humility, lose with dignity ... but don't lose!"
It was one of Robert "Bob" S. Siddens' favorite catchphrases.
Thursday morning, after a long battle with illness, the legendary Waterloo West High School coach and wrestling official passed away in his sleep at his Cedar Falls home at the age of 93.
He left a legacy of humility and dignity moreso than wins and losses.
"He made everybody feel important," said Don Huff, a two-state champion for Siddens at West.
In 27 years at West, Siddens coached the Wahawks to 11 state titles while compiling a dual record of 327-26-3, including a record 88-match win streak from 1968-1975 that has since been eclipsed.
He coached 51 state champion wrestlers, and 33 state runner-ups.
His most famous pupil was Dan Gable, or as only Siddens called him, Daniel. From 1964-66, Gable posted a 64-0 mark for Siddens while winning three state titles before going on to become a national champion wrestler at Iowa State, the 1972 Olympic gold medalist in Munich and then beginning his own legendary coaching career at the University of Iowa.
Gable, with high school teammate Marty Dickey, visited Siddens at his house this past Saturday, spending 45 minutes with their coach and life-long mentor.
"He was sleeping when we got there, but he woke right up when he heard Marty and I talking," Gable recalled. "I'm so glad I got a chance to see him. I knew he had been struggling in recent months. I could tell he was close. I loved that guy. In ways I had prepared for the moment, but when I talked to Kara (one of Siddens daughters) today, that is what started to break me up."
Gable said there were things he learned from Siddens that he used throughout his coaching career and still uses, and one thing stood out more than anything.
"He met the needs of the individual," Gable said. "He knew how to get to each guy. It was everybody, people from all walks of life. I call it from both sides of the track.
"He didn't care which side you came from, he treated you the same. To him, you were more than just his athlete, you were somebody he needed to take care of and I loved that about him."
Another of Siddens' great wrestlers, two-time state champion and two-time Michigan State national champion Dale Anderson, was overwhelmed with emotion when he learned of the news in East Lansing, Mich., where Thursday night Anderson was inducted in the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame.
"When I found out I couldn't even talk," said Anderson with his voice cracking. "I had to hand my phone off to Sandy (Anderson's wife).
"It's such a loss to so many people. I was the luckiest man in the world to have him as a coach, mentor and for many years now, one of my best friends.
"He will be looking down on me tonight smiling and be happy for me, so I will try to be happy," continued Anderson.
Siddens had been in failing health recently, including a recent hospital stay.
But up until recent years, when he wasn't allowed to drive anymore, he was a frequent visitor at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo.
"The neat part about it is when he was still driving, we could count on him like clockwork to stop at the museum at least once a week," said Kyle Klingman, the executive director at the museum. "He would pull in and park in the same parking spot.
"He loved to visit and have conversations with people. We'd introduce him to visitors and they'd have two-hour conversations where they'd get the inside scoop on the psychology of the greatest high school wrestling coach in history.
"He had so much to give and tell and he never got tired of telling those stories, even if he had told them 10 times."
Among the many things people forget about Siddens was he was just as influential as a referee as he was as a coach. When he wasn't coaching West, Siddens was a respected Division I wrestling official, officiating 27 NCAA national championship events.
"That is the story that gets lost sometimes," Klingman said. "As big of an influence as he was on so many wrestlers, he was an influential wrestling official that got a lot of officials into the business.
"Mike Allen is one of those guys. Mike Allen probably wouldn't be the official he was without Bob Siddens."
Huff, who served as Siddens' assistant for 10 years at West before replacing him for the 1977-78 season, was one of four Huff brothers -- Charles, Dale, Don and Tom -- to wrestle for Siddens. Don (2) and Tom (3) won multiple state championships.
"He was so successful because he could adapt to the wrestler," Huff said. "In the wrestling room, he was all business. And he got you to buy in. He'd build you up and if you were doing something he liked, he'd have you demonstrate it and by the end he had a room full of confident kids."
Siddens has been inducted into numerous halls of fame, including the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame, Iowa Officials Hall of Fame, United States Wrestling Federation Hall of Fame, National Referees Hall of Fame, the National High School Sports Hall of Fame and the International Wrestling Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the University of Northern Iowa Hall of Fame in 1990.
Siddens was as humble as he was generous.
While talking about his own competitive wrestling career during an interview with the Des Moines Register, Siddens said, "I was better than average. When we wrestled strong teams, I often ended up wrestling the other team's weakest man so I could win."
As far as his coaching career, he told the Register, "High school athletics was my life. People ask why I didn't go into college coaching and it's simple. I respect the pros and I respect the colleges, but I always felt the high school concept was the most important part of athletics."
His list of star pupils also included John and Bob Bowlsby. Bob is currently commissioner of the Big 12 Conference.
Siddens is survived by his wife, Joyce, children JoEllen, Scott, Todd, Beth, Erica and Kara, 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was born in Council Bluffs and graduated from Eagle Grove High School in 1943, earned his bachelor's degree at Iowa State Teachers College in 1949 and a masters degree in educational administration from Northern Colorado College.
He also served as Waterloo West High director of athletics from 1964-90, and when long-time Wartburg College wrestling coach Dick Walker died in an automobile accident, served as the Knights' interim coach in 1991.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Locke Funeral Home at 1519 West 4th St. in Waterloo.
You would need to search hard and long to find a better person than Coach Siddens. He expected the best out of people, but he also showed them how to attain that goal. Whether you were the best wrestler in the world didn't matter. If you wrestled for him and worked hard to be the best you could be, you were considered one of his champions.
