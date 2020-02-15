You are the owner of this article.
Langreck joins W-SR march to state
CLASS 3A DISTRICT WRESTLING

MARSHALLTOWN -- Cayden Langreck was not an unlikely district champion for Waverly-Shell Rock Saturday in the Class 3A district at Marshalltown High School.

But there was a time this season that the Go-Hawk sophomore was unlikely to wrestle again.

Just four official practices into the 2019-20 season, Langreck tore the LCL and PCL in his right knee, which left the 2019 state qualifier’s season in doubt.

“If I did surgery I was going to be 10 months out,” Langreck said. “But we went up to the Mayo Clinic and got a second look at it. Found out we could kind of limp through it and figure it out. I guess someone answered some prayers and got me into this situation.”

After the injury, Langreck sat out for two months before returning to the practice room three weeks ago. He made his season debut at the Northeast Iowa Conference championships where he reached the 145-pound finals before medically forfeiting the championship match.

Saturday, Langreck was one of eight Go-Hawks to claim individual championships and one of 10 state qualifiers, with a 6-4 win over Bennett Hageman of Marshalltown in the 145 final.

“I missed the most important stuff and that was conditioning,” Langreck said. “That was the hard part. Once I got the conditioning part figured out I was fine. I’m not too worried about the knee because the brace does a pretty good job of protecting it.”

As far as the victory, “I just realized I probably shouldn’t be here so again, someone answered some prayers and I told myself, 'Why not me?'”

Waverly-Shell Rock, the defending 3A champion, also got championships from freshman Ryder Block at 106, junior Bailey Roybal at 113, sophomore Aiden Riggins at 132, senior Evan Yant at 152, senior Carter Proffitt at 160, freshman McCrae Hagarty at 170 and freshman Jake Walker at 195.

Also qualifying were Brayden Wolf at 220 and Luke Walker at 285.

Block and Roybal each had technical falls in their finals, while Riggins and Hagarty produced pins.

"We wrestled good. We have some tough matches that will take place Wednesday (at State Duals) and that will prepare us for traditional where all of us have real high goals," Roybal said.

Yant, ranked fifth, topped second-ranked Cody Anderson of Waukee, 3-1 in sudden victory, to win at 152.

“Overall a pretty good day, kind of where we thought we would be,” Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Eric Whitcome said. “I thought our guys competed hard all day. The matches we lost our guys were in and competing.

“You've got to get guys down there to be able to score any points and I thought our guys, even from two weeks ago, wrestled at a different level. Just a great job from our guys all around.”

Cedar Falls advanced three, including champions Jackson Barth (126) and Dylan Whitt (138).

Barth, seeded second, edged Waukee’s Connor Kelly, 3-1, for his title, while Whitt avenged a loss in the Mississippi Valley Conference finals with a 2-1 tiebreaker win over Christian Stanek of Cedar Rapids Xavier.

“I took the ‘L’ against him at the MVC, studied it and took away everything he used to beat me today and got the win. It feels great,” Whitt said.

Whitt won by riding out Stanek in the first 30-second tiebreaker, and then after Stanek elected to cut Whitt to open the second TB, Whitt relied on what he learned in film study of the MVC finals match.

“I had to make sure to stay crisp, stay in good position and wrestle smart,” Whitt said.

Joining Barth and Whitt at state for the Tigers will be Collin Bohnenkamp at 195 pounds. Bohnenkamp, who took eighth at 220 last year, lost in the finals to W-SR’s Jake Walker, 2-0. 

Waterloo West junior Kaden Karns earned his second trip to the state tournament. Karns, ranked fourth at 120, lost a hard-fought 7-3 decision to third-ranked Thurman Christensen of Waukee in the finals. Christensen scored an early four-point move in the first period, before a Karns rally late fell short.

Karns also qualified as a freshman.

Marshalltown district

HOW THEY FINISHED

Team;Pts;Adv.

Waverly-Shell Rock;262;10

Waukee;196;7

Cedar Falls;175;3

Marshalltown;126;3

Newton;104.5;3

Cedar Rapids Xavier;71;1

Waterloo West;64;1

Waterloo East;43.0

106 pounds

Semifinals – Ryder Block (WSR) pinned Edgar Almanza (M-Town), 1:02, Elijah Hofbauer (Waukee) dec. Henry Koehn (CF), 5-2.

Championship – Block technical fall over Hofbauer, 22-7, 4:56.

Second – Hofbauer.

113 pounds

Semifinals – Bailey Roybal (WSR) pinned Anthony Bestel (Newton), :46, Logan Vallejo (CF) dec. Tanner Smith (Waukee), 11-2.

Championship – Roybal tech. fall over Vallejo, 22-6, 3:54.

Second – Bestell dec. Vallejo, 10-4.

120 pounds

Semifinals – Thurman Christensen (Waukee) tech. fall over Dylan Stockdale (WSR), 16-1, Kaden Karns (West) dec. Connor McCartan (CF), 6-0.

Championship – Christensen dec. Karns 7-3.

Second -- Karns

126 pounds

Semifinals – Connor Kelley (Waukee) dec. Carter Fecht (WSR), 3-2, Jackson Barth (CF) pinned Saul Pantoja (M-Town), 1:43.

Championship – Barth dec. Kelley, 3-1.

Second – Kelly.

132 pounds

Semifinals – Aiden Riggins (WSR) tech fall over Zach Bitker (M-Town), 16-0, Jack Plagge (CF) dec. Cadin Herrmann (East), 10-4.

Championship – Riggins pinned Plagge, :55.

Second – Bitker dec. Plagge, 2-1.

138 pounds

Semifinals – Christian Stanek (CRX) dec. Dominic Rubino (Waukee), 13-5, Dylan Whitt (CF) pinned Cole Knight (West), :55.

Championship – Whitt dec. Stanek, 2-1 TB.

Second – Stanek dec. Knight, 10-5.

145 pounds

Semifinals – Cayden Langreck (WSR) dec. Aiden Ernst (East), 13-5, Bennett Hageman (M-Town) dec. Colin Driscoll (Waukee), 4-1.

Championship – Langreck dec. Hageman, 6-4.

Second – Hageman

152 pounds

Semifinals – Cody Anderson (Waukee) pinned Jay Drummer (M-Town), 1:33, Evan Yant (WSR) pinned Austin Cross (CF), 1:57.

Championship – Yant dec. Anderson, 3-1 SV.

Second – Anderson pinned Cross, 1:52.

160 pounds

Semifinals – Carter Profitt (WSR) dec. Eli Sallis (East), 12-1, Jermaine Sammler (Waukee) dec. Caelen Shannon (CRX), 8-5.

Championship – Proffitt dec. Sammler, 8-0

Second – Sammler.

170 pounds

Semifinals – McCrae Hagarty (WSR) pinned Cannan Terpstra (Newton), :38, Tanner Spyksma (Waukee) pinned Ryley Barnett (CF), 5:32.

Championship – Hagarty pinned Spyksma, :30.

Second – Spyksma.

182 pounds

Semifinals – Griffin Gammell (Waukee) pinned Jentry Staack (WSR), :59, Destin Schroder (Newton) tech. fall over Ryan Volk (CRX), 16-1.

Championship – Gammell dec. Schroder, 10-2.

Second – Schroder dec. Staack, 10-1.

195 pounds

Semifinals – Jake Walker (WSR) pinned Owen Sanger (Newton), 3:10, Collin Bohnenkamp (CF) pinned Ryan Cook (CRX), 3:30.

Championship – Walker dec. Bohnenkamp, 2-0.

Second – Bohnenkamp.

220 pounds

Semifinals – Brayden Wolf (WSR) pinned Carson Williams (M-Town), 3:17, Gage Linahon (Newton) pinned Cael Thorson (Waukee), 5:07.

Championship – Linahon dec. Wolf, 9-7 SV.

Second – Wolf pinned Thorson, :54.

285 pounds

Semifinals – Jordan Anderson (M-Town) pinned Xander Eberle (CRX), 57, Luke Walker (WSR) dec. William Muckler (Newton), 11-6.

Championship – Anderson dec. L. Walker, 3-0.

Second – L. Walker.

