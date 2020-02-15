Langreck joins W-SR march to state

MARSHALLTOWN -- Cayden Langreck was not an unlikely district champion for Waverly-Shell Rock Saturday in the Class 3A district at Marshalltown High School.

But there was a time this season that the Go-Hawk sophomore was unlikely to wrestle again.

Just four official practices into the 2019-20 season, Langreck tore the LCL and PCL in his right knee, which left the 2019 state qualifier’s season in doubt.

“If I did surgery I was going to be 10 months out,” Langreck said. “But we went up to the Mayo Clinic and got a second look at it. Found out we could kind of limp through it and figure it out. I guess someone answered some prayers and got me into this situation.”

After the injury, Langreck sat out for two months before returning to the practice room three weeks ago. He made his season debut at the Northeast Iowa Conference championships where he reached the 145-pound finals before medically forfeiting the championship match.

Saturday, Langreck was one of eight Go-Hawks to claim individual championships and one of 10 state qualifiers, with a 6-4 win over Bennett Hageman of Marshalltown in the 145 final.