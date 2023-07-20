FARGO, N.D. – A pair of Northeast Iowa state champion wrestlers captured USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National titles Wednesday.

Iowa recruit Ryder Block, the three-time Waverly-Shell Rock state champ won at 138 pounds in the junior division.

In the semifinals, Block downed University of Minnesota commit Landon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville, 6-3, to advance to the finals.

In the championship match, Block downed California state champion Daniel Zepeda by technical fall, 10-0.

In the tournament, Block had five technical falls, a pin and a decision. He outscored his opponents, 76-10.

The title for Block was his second junior national crown. He finished his prep career at 159-1.

Rockwell native and another Iowa recruit Kale Petersen took second 132, falling to Arizona’s Kyler Larkin, 8-0.

In the 16U division, Don Bosco of Gilbertville sophomore Kyler Knaack was victorious in the 152-pound division.

Knaack edged Nicholas Singer of Pennsylvania, 5-4, in the semifinals.

Then in the finals, Knaack topped returning Fargo all-American Grayson Woodcock of Ohio, 9-2, to win the title.

Knaack captured the 152-pound 1A state title in February over West Hancock’s Kellen Smith while helping the Dons with their fifth consecutive traditional state crown.

Team Iowa had several other top performances in the Junior and 16U Freestyle divisions.

In the junior event, UNI incoming freshmen Nicholas Fox of Osage earned all-American honors by taking seventh at 170.

Tate Naaktgeboren of Marion won at 182. Naaktgeboren.

In the 16U division, Dreshaune Ross of Fort Dodge won at 195, while Hayden Schwab of Cedar Falls was fourth at 94 pounds.