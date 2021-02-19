Independence's Brandon O'Brien, Isaiah Weber push each other to state final matches

DES MOINES – Even though Brandon O’Brien is his best friend, Isaiah Weber says they sometimes come to blows because of their competitiveness.
Despite that admission, the Independence senior says he wouldn’t be standing where he is without O’Brien.
With one athlete sharpening the other, Weber and O’Brien each scored pins in their respective Class 2A semifinals Friday at the state wrestling championships inside Wells Fargo Arena.
O’Brien, a finalist last year for Linn-Mar before transferring to Independence, advanced first with a 25-second pin of Brock Moore of Forest City at 132.
Then moments later, Weber followed with a 2 minute and 43 second pin of Reed Abbas of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows to reach the 138-pound final, Weber’s third trip to a championship match.
“We get in some fist fights,” Weber said. “Sometimes coaches have to come over and break us up. But I love that kid so much. We push each other.
“He gets in my head when he takes me down and I just want it that much more to get it back. So we keep on pushing each other higher and higher.”
Weber wants to go higher Saturday after losing in the state finals each of the past two years. He will face Centerville’s Nathaniel Genobana.
Genobana, himself, has lost in three state finals.
“I’ve lost two times so I feel like I want it more than anyone else,” Weber said. “Genobana has lost three times in he finals, but he don’t want it more than me, I know that.”
For his part, O’Brien says everything has played out like he envisioned it since the transfer.
“It is a lot of hard work,” O’Brien said. “I put my heart and soul into the sport of wrestling. Last year, I was dedicated but it was here and there. This year it has been 100%, I’m all-in.”
Kaden Kremer and Kale Wieland at 106 and 113 will also reach the stand for Independence.
Union of La Porte City state champion and Northern Iowa recruit Adam Ahrendsen willed his way back into his third state finals match.
Ahrendsen took down Riley Hoven of Winterset early in their 182 pound semifinal and then arm-barred him over for a pin just before the first-period buzzer sounded.
“He didn’t want to open up and it was just like my match before,” Ahrendsen said. “The kids try to keep it close and I don’t want to keep it close. I want to open them up, get to my stuff and dominate. So, I did that.”
Ahrendsen, last year’s 160-pound champ, will face Osage’s Spencer Mooberry in the finals. Mooberry beat Fernando Villaescusa, 5-4, to reach his second state final.
The Green Devils will have three finalists total as Averee Abben reached the 132 final where he will face O’Brien, and Nick Fox edged Camanche’s Eric Kinkaid, 7-3, to make the 145-pound championship.
Crestwood will also have a pair of finalists – freshman Anders Kittleson at 106, and two-time state champion Carter Fousek at 126.
New Hampton-Turkey Valley qualified two wrestlers and both of them made the finals.
Carson Babcock beat CJ Walrath of Burlington Notre Dame, 6-3, to make the 170 final. Jacob Reicks edged Jackson Kinsella of Creston, 4-3, to make the 195-pound championship.
West Delaware of Manchester clinched the 2A title Friday as the Hawks have scored 115 points. Osage, the defending champion, is second with 82, while Independence is third with 69 and Crestwood is fourth with 64.
New Hampton-Turkey Valley is sixth with 44, and Union is seventh with 38.
Area 2A medalists
138 – Chase Thomas (Crestwood)
152 – Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont)
160 – Hunter Worthen (Union)
160 – Nick Reinicke (Dike-New Hartford)
170 – Collin Muller (Osage)
182 – Keenan Tyler (Decorah)
182 – Kale Rodgers (North Fayette-Valley)
220 – Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood)