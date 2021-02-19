Independence's Brandon O'Brien, Isaiah Weber push each other to state final matches

Genobana, himself, has lost in three state finals.

“I’ve lost two times so I feel like I want it more than anyone else,” Weber said. “Genobana has lost three times in he finals, but he don’t want it more than me, I know that.”

For his part, O’Brien says everything has played out like he envisioned it since the transfer.

“It is a lot of hard work,” O’Brien said. “I put my heart and soul into the sport of wrestling. Last year, I was dedicated but it was here and there. This year it has been 100%, I’m all-in.”

Kaden Kremer and Kale Wieland at 106 and 113 will also reach the stand for Independence.

Union of La Porte City state champion and Northern Iowa recruit Adam Ahrendsen willed his way back into his third state finals match.

Ahrendsen took down Riley Hoven of Winterset early in their 182 pound semifinal and then arm-barred him over for a pin just before the first-period buzzer sounded.

“He didn’t want to open up and it was just like my match before,” Ahrendsen said. “The kids try to keep it close and I don’t want to keep it close. I want to open them up, get to my stuff and dominate. So, I did that.”