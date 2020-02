Indee, Osage win dual thrillers

Independence and Osage won thrillers and Nashua-Plainfield lost one with berths in next week's State Duals wrestling tournament at stake Tuesday.

The Mustangs edged Charles City 31-29 on the strength of Cole Davis' 4-2 decision in the final match in Class 2A action at Independence.

It was a back-and-forth dual throughout. Heading down the stretch, Roush Jaeger won a big decision for Charles City in sudden victory at 152 pounds, but Matthew Doyle had an empatic answer for the Mustangs with a pin in the next match.

That drew Independence within 29-28 and Davis delivered the Mustangs to state.

At Osage, the Green Devils won the final five matches to overtake Crestwood 36-28. Noah O'Malley and Zach Williams won close decisions at 152 and 160 to keep Osage alive, and 195-pounder Barrett Muller clinched the berth at state with a pin in the final match.

In Class 1A action, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows closed with three straight first-period pins to stun Nashua-Plainfield, 35-30.

N-P led 20-0 after the first five matches and the Huskies were still up 30-17 after Evan Kalainoff's pin at 182 before C-G-D's big finish.