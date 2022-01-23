IGHSAU officially sanctions girls wrestling

Whispers circled around Xtream Arena Saturday afternoon. Word had begun spreading of a special announcement coming during the Parade of Champions at the Girls State Wrestling Tournament. It was an announcement that was hoped for and expected, just not so soon.

When the Parade of Champions came to an end, so too did the whispers. They were replaced instead by the voice of IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger as she made the official announcement.

"There is one thing I would like to say," she said. "And that is: We've sanctioned girls wrestling."

The young ladies on the arena floor carrying poster boards with weight classes labeled on them flipped the cards over. Placed next to one another, they spelled out "SANCTIONED 2022." Beginning next season, girls wrestling will officially become the 11th sport recognized by the IGHSAU.

It was a pleasant surprise to start the evening with. There'd been many clamoring for girls wrestling to be sanctioned as the sport has already grown so fast. This year's state tournament was the fourth and by far the biggest yet. After getting over 350 competitors at the tournament last year, there were 695 this weekend. The event was split into two days for the first time. Official recognition was more than deserved.

Still, many had believed official recognition was still a year or two away. To hear that news before the finals started was quite exciting for the girls still competing.

"Oh I loved it so much," said Union freshman Jillian Worthen, who won the 100 pound state championship. "I love that everyone rose to their feet and started cheering as loud as they can. I loved it. I love the atmosphere."

The tremendous growth of the sport in such a short period of time likely played a role in the decision to sanction the sport now. More than just the numbers have improved in that time, however.

"It's just mind blowing thinking how far (girls wrestling) has come," said Cedar Falls head coach Ali Gerbracht. "Not just in the number of girls but the skill level too. I think the skill level is just growing. That's what makes it so cool to see. We are not just out here, we're out here scrapping just how the boys would."

There are even more opportunities popping up for girls wrestling past the prep level as well. Collegiately, more and more universities are beginning to add teams, including the Iowa Hawkeyes, the first Division I Power Five conference team to do so.

It's welcome news to the girls who were crowned state champions this year.

"It's amazing," said Waverly-Shell Rock's Eva Diaz, who won her second state championship at the 115 spot on Saturday. "Everyone's been asking for it. I moved (to Iowa) because I knew this state was great and they're definitely doing right by these girls here."

One thing that likely won't change is it will still be difficult for any other team to overtake the Go-Hawks. They've won the state title all four years including this weekend. They had two state runner-ups along with Diaz's title, two third place finishers and two fifth place finishers. WSR should continue to be the cream of the crop.

When Saturday night came to an end, all the results had been determined and the Go-Hawks had been crowned champs once more, however, WSR head coach Eric Whitcome was just grateful that next year the girls will get the official recognition they've earned.

"It's been a long time coming," he said. "There's been a lot of people that have done a lot of things behind the scenes to get it to this point. To think that it started back four years ago with a minimal amount of girl athletes wrestling to what it is now, I'm humbled by that. We were right there at the beginning trying to figure out how we could get it to be sanctioned. I've been emotional all day just knowing that this is where we've gotten it to. I'd like to thank a lot of people that put in a lot of time to get it here."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0