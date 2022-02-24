Hudson's Tate Entriken runs it back

NOTE: This is part four in a five part series. Additionally, a mistake was made in yesterdays story. Maximus Magayna is the second Columbus Catholic wrestler to win back-to-back state titles. Joe Gibbons won back-to-back titles in 1978-79.

Tate Entriken was holding on to a a 3-2 lead in his 182 pound state championship finals match against Jackson Dewald of Westwood late in the third period. Dewald, needing two points to take the lead, charged at Entriken, jumped up and wrapped his arms and legs around the Hudson High School senior. All Dewald needed was to take him down to get the two points with less than 10 seconds remaining.

Entriken wasn't about to let that happen. Entriken made it out of the circle before Dewald could force him down, forcing a reset. From there, Entriken outlasted his opponent and took home his second straight state championship.

"It feels amazing," Entriken said. "There's nothing better."

Even with the match ending up as close as it was, Entriken could only celebrate.

"I was looking for a takedown," he said. "I should've gotten one before the match was over, but I got the job done."

Entrikens victory gave Hudson six individual titles in the past eight years. The senior credited the Hudson community with cultivating a culture supportive of wrestling.

"The community is great," he said. "They're behind our back every home meet. It's awesome. There's nothing better than Hudson wrestling."

Pirates head coach Wayne Haskovec was proud of Entriekns effort and work ethic throughout this season and his career.

"It was a very special moment (when he won)," Haskovec said. "Tate has worked so hard to get to that point. I think just having the resiliency to know that he could get it the second time, there's a little bit of pressure and I didn't see him exhibit any strain from that. He was just locked and ready to go. I knew he was going to have such a tough match. Not too many kids as big as his opponent in the state finals that you'll see very often. He just wrestled smart and I was just beyond excited and impressed with the way he handled the pressure. He just took care of business. I was really impressed with that."

Entriken doesn't plan on wrestling in college. He didn't say what his plans were for the future, but Haskovec believes whatever he decides to do, he'll succeed at.

"I expect great things from him," Haskovec said. "Obviously the goals he sets for himself he goes and gets it. I have no doubt in my mind both academically and professionally he'll be successful."

When asked what advice he'd give to the next Hudson wrestler who'd try to win a state championship, Entriken had simple, but profound advice.

"Show up and work hard every day," he said. "That's all anyone can ask. Show up and do your job.

