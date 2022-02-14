Hudson wrestling continuing to grow

In recent years, Don Bosco has nabbed most of the headlines when it comes to 1A wrestling in the Cedar Valley.

While they may not get the same kind of attention the Dons receive, the Hudson Pirates have had plenty of success in recent years as well.

The Pirates have had five individual state champions over the past seven years, they set a school record for dual wins this season and have gone 99-35 over the past six years. With two wrestlers competing at the traditional state tournament this weekend, it's been a season to remember for Hudson.

"This will be the 14th straight trip for us to the state tournament," said head coach Wayne Haskovec. "As a junior high teacher I tend to get the word out to the kids as they're coming through...Then the kids see the success of the older kids and that makes them want to come out."

Senior Karter Krapfl was a fourth place finisher at state last year and is 45-1 this season. Last weekend, he took on Central Springs' Bryce McDonough in the 1A District 2 finals. McDonough entered the match undefeated at 50-0, but ended the day with a record of 50-1 after Krapfl won a 3-0 decision to punch his ticket back to state.

"It was very special," said Haskovec. "They really battled each other last year at the state tournament and Karter won a really close match 3-2. Coming back a year later we knew how tough McDonough was. It was a huge win for Karter mentally. Obviously we're going to have get back to work here this week, but it was a huge win for Karter and a test of his overall shape and mentality."

Krapfl will have a teammate joining him in Des Moines as Tate Entriken is looking to repeat as a state champion. The Conference Wrestler of the Year is 44-1 this season and competing at the 182 spot after winning state at the 160 spot last season.

"Tate really hit his stride his sophomore year," he said. "He had a wrestleback at 160 to try and go to state and he beat a ranked kid from East Buchanan in a really dominant match, 9-0. That was really the moment he realized his potential and he ended up getting fifth that year."

Haskovec mentioned that earlier this year Entriken was bumped up to 195 to face Don Bosco's Carson Tenold, a 2021 state champion, and Entriken won. He called it "perhaps the biggest win of (Entriken's) career."

"It proved he was going to be dangerous no matter what weight we put him at this year," said Haskovec.

It's also a big part of the reason Haskovec believes Hudson has earned some recognition. The head coach said that Carson Tenold and his brother Cade Tenold (the 2021 state champion at 170) are a combined 1-5 against Hudson in their careers. Both Carson and Cade are Division I college commits while Entriken and Krapfl do not currently plan on wrestling collegiately (though both certainly could). That is a testament to how strong the Hudson program has become, even if they haven't gotten as much fanfare as they probably deserve.

The Pirates have two traditional team state championships, winning back-to-back in 03-04. With just two wrestlers this year, they won't win one this year and while they broke a record for dual wins this season, they were unable to make the State Dual Tournament. Still, as Haskovec points out, they've had a lot to be proud of over the last few years, including this one.

The way things look right now, there's no reason to believe they won't continue to have success moving forward.

"We've always had such a great group of kids," Haskovec said. "We have a really good relationship between the coaches and the kids. We know when to turn it on and when to have fun because if you don't have that mixture, you're never going to have a program. You can't be grinding every ten seconds. We want to keep our kids serious about the sport, but at the same time the environment is crucial and we feel that we have an environment that is open to kids...We want everyone to have an opportunity and we'll work with all kids regardless of their experience level"

