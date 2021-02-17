Hogans sharing one last championship run

“I knew from a very early age that wrestling was not his favorite,” said Tom who was a Don Bosco state champion and Jim Miller’s first national champion at Wartburg College. “He never showed an interest in it as much as his brother, Jake did, when he was young. I knew he didn’t want to do it a lot of the time.”

But there is a moment of pride both Hogan’s have as the finish line nears on both their wrestling careers.

For Charlie, his victory helped lead Don Bosco back to the state dual championship finals for the 19th time, something the Dons have done in each of his four seasons on the team.

Don Bosco was wrestling Lisbon for the state title as this article went online.

“It’s a big deal to contribute to that,” Charlie said. “It has been fun being part of so many great teams, helping win that first dual championship as a freshman for dad.

“It’s big for our community, too.”

Tom is most proud of how Charlie stuck it out.