Hogan in no rush to name replacement at Don Bosco

DES MOINES – Sunday was not moving from the couch kind of day for Don Bosco athletic director Tom Hogan.

One day after leading the Dons to their 14th overall title and third straight in his final season as head coach Hogan needed a day of rest.

“I’ll find something to do, probably lay on the couch and not do much,” Hogan laughed Saturday night. “It will definitely be a relief after tonight is over and it always is. It is not just because it is the last one. It is such a stressful week when you come here and you go the duals and traditional on top of that.”

Monday morning, however, Hogan said he’d be at work on the vetting process for his replacement.

Since 1970 the Don Bosco wrestling program has had just three head coaches — Dan Mashek, Tom Kettman and Hogan. So the decision and process is to find a person who not only wants to carry on the Don legacy, but do it for a long time.

“Monday, we will start the process for looking for the next guy,” Hogan said. “I just wanted to totally have the focus on these guys and this team and not start this process before this season is over. Now it is over and we will start getting after it looking to put the next guy in place.”