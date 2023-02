High School Wrestling: State Dual Pairings

State dual pairings

Saturday

Xtream Arena (Coralville)

Class 3A

9 a.m. – No. 1 Southeast Polk vs. No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead, mat 5

9 a.m. – No. 4 Ankeny vs. No. 5 West Des Moines Valley, Mat 6

11 a.m. – No. 2 Bettendorf vs. No. 7 Fort Dodge, Mat 5

11 a.m. – No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 6 Ankeny Centennial.

Class 2A

9 a.m. – No. 1 Osage vs. No. 8 Williamsburg, Mat 3

9 a.m. – No. 4 Mount Vernon vs. No. 5 Creston, Mat 4

11 a.m. – No. 2 West Delaware vs. No. 7 Webster City, Mat 3

11 a.m. – No. 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. No. 6 Humboldt, Mat 4

Class 1A

9 a.m. – No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 8 Hinton, Mat 1

9 a.m. – No. 4 Nashua-Plainfield vs. No. 5 Wapsie Valley, Mat 2

11 a.m. – No. 2 Wilton vs. No. 7 Logan-Magnolia, Mat 1

11 a.m. – No. 3 Alburnett vs. No. 6 Emmetsburg, Mat 2

Semifinals 3 p.m. Championships 8:30 p.m.