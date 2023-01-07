High School Wrestling Round-Up: Columbus crowns four at Tripoli

TRIPOLI – Columbus Catholic crowned four champions, and Nashua-Plainfield eight wrestlers finish second or better Saturday to highlight the 56th annual Tripoli Invitational.

Columbus got wins from Gavin Reed at 126, Max Magayna at 170, Carson Hartz at 195 and Mason Knipp at 220.

Reed topped N-P’s Kendrick Huck, 3-0, in the final, while Magayna pinned Titus Evans of NP in 1:10 in the 170 final. Hartz edged Kyle Kuhlmann of Sumner-Fredericksburg, 7-1, at 195, before Knipp sneaked out a 1-0 win over Indy Ferguson of Lisbon at 220.

The Sailors finished fourth with 128.5 points.

Nashua-Plainfield ran away with the team title with 269 points as in addition to its eight finalists, the Huskies had three other wrestlers finish third.

Winning titles for N-P were Jayden Rinken at 106, Nic Brase at 113, Garret Rinken at 126, a 5-1 decision over fifth-ranked Dawson Schmit of Wapsie Valley, and Jackson Carey at 152.

Hayden Munn was second 120 as was Huck at 132, Eli Kalainoff at 160, and Evans at 170.

Tripoli’s Giles Cowell won at 182 as he topped Chase Wickwire of Belle Plaine, by fall in 1:31, to improve to 23-1.

Don Bosco wins Eckenrod: The Dons crowned four individual champions in the 15-team field scoring 226.5 points and finishing 33 ½ ahead of runner-up West Delaware of Manchester.

Don Bosco got wins from Kyler Knaack at 152, Andrew Kimball at 160, Jared Thiry at 220 and Mack Ortner at 285.

Knaack scored the signature win as he topped Class 2A’s top-ranked and returning 145-pound 2A state runner-up Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg, 8-4, to win the 152 title.

Kimball topped West Delaware’s Logan Peyton, 8-4, while Thiry pinned Rhett Schaefer of Davenport Assumption in two minutes. Ortner capped off the day with a 3-2 UTB win over Korver Hupke of Independence.

The Dons also saw Kaiden Knaack and Landon Fernandez take second at 145 and 182, respectively, while Kanaan Delagardelle was third at 106 and Jacob Thiry was third at 170.

Union of La Porte City had a pair of champions.

Brayden Bohnsack beat Williamsburg’s Lincoln Schropp, 12-4, to win at 106, while Jace Hedeman beat West Liberty’s Colin Cassady, 10-4, to win at 113.

Hedeman beat Cassady, 8-3, last year in the 106-pound state semifinals as he went onto win the title and Cassady settled for third.

The Knights also saw Keegan Ellsworth take third at 138 and Caleb Olson was third at 145.

West at Crestwood: Cooper Paxton’s runner-up finish at 145 paced the Wahawks’ efforts Saturday at the Flanagan Invitational.

Paxton dropped a 9-3 decision to Decorah’s Brady Stille in the final.

Anell Kudic was third at 285, and Brady Dean was fourth at 138 for West.

Girls’ Wrestling

Stocks wins: Waterloo East’s Libby Stocks took first place at the Ames’ Jack Mendenhall Invitational Saturday.

Stocks scored a technical fall over Kamina Munson of Mason City, 16-1, in the championship match at 115.

Cedar Falls wins Anamosa title: The Tigers crowned two champions and scored 246 points to win.

Natalie Blake won at 100 going 4-0 in a round-robin tournament with four pins, and Briar Ludeman went 4-0 with three pins to win at 235.

Cedar Falls also had four runner-ups – Lauren Whitt (105), Hope Chiattello (110), Apryl Halsor (125) and Emmalee Sharar (195).

Independence’s Dakota Whitman won the 135 title with a 1 minute and 34 second pin over Maggie Wagner of Anamosa.

Summaries

Wrestling

Tripoli Invitational

Team Standings: 1. Nashua-Plainfield 269, 2. Wapsie Valley 167.5, 3. Lisbon 146, 4. Columbus Catholic 128.5, 5. Belle Plaine 123, 6. South Winneshiek and Woodbury Central 110, 8. Denver 109, 9. Sumner-Fredericksburg 67, 10. Tripoli 35.

Championship matches

106 – Jayden Rinken (NP) technical fall over Kaiden Belinsky (Wapsie), 21-6, 3:36, 113 – Nic Brase (NP) pinned Aiden Feickert (SW), 3:27, 120 – Brandon Paez (Lisbon) pinned Hayden Munn (NP), 3:28, 126 – Garrett Rinken (NP) dec. Dawson Schmit (Wapsie), 5-1, 132 – Gavin Reed (Columbus) dec. Kendrick Huck (NP), 3-0, 138 – Collin Holm (SW) dec. Tiernan Boots (Lisbon), 1-0, 145 – Ethan Argo (Belle Plaine) dec. Boden White (Denver), 7-5 SV, 152 – Jackson Carey (NP) dec. Garrett Miller (Wapsie), 6-2, 160 – Max McGill (WC) pinned Eli Kalainoff (NP), 4:21, 170 – Max Magayna (Col) pinned Titus Evans (NP), 1:10, 182 – Giles Cowell (Tripoli) pinned Chase Wickwire (BP), 1:31, 195 – Carson Hartz (Col) dec. Kyle Kuhlmann (SF), 7-1, 220 – Mason Knipp (Col) dec. Indy Ferguson (Lisbon), 1-0), 285 – Wyatt Smith (Lisbon) dec. Landon Pratt (NP), 2-1.

Jerry Eckenrod Invitational

Team Standings: 1. Don Bosco 226.5, 2. West Delaware 193, 3. Waukee Northwest 168, 4. Davenport Assumption 162.5, 5. Dallas Center-Grimes 149.5, 6. Williamsburg 141.5, 7. Independence 105.0, 8. Vinton-Shellsburg 96, 9. Union 92, 10. Benton Community 82, 11. West Liberty 69, 12. North Linn 66.5, 13. Centerville 46.5, 14. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 28, 15. East Marshall 23.

Championship matches

106 – Brayden Bohnsack (Union) dec. Lincoln Schropp (Wburg), 12-4, 113 – Jace Hedeman (Union) dec. Colin Cassady (WL), 10-4, 120 – Koufax Christensen (WNW) tech fall over Gavin Jensen (Wburg), 21-3, 4:35. 126 – John King (WNW) won by medical forfeit over Derrick Bass (DA). 132 – Carter Freeman (WNW) dec. Cadyn Wild (DA), 16-5. 138 – Cael Bridgewater (NL) dec. Carson Turnis (WD), 8-4. 145 – Michael Macias (DA) dec. Kaiden Knaack (DB), 5-3. 152 – Kyler Knaack (DB) dec. Cooper Sanders (V-S), 8-4. 160 – Andrew Kimball (DB) dec. Logan Peyton (WD), 8-4. 170 – Jacob Fistler (DCG) dec. Drake Collins (WL), 6-3. 182 – Gable Dayton (Wburg) dec. Landon Fernandez (DB), 4-2 SV. 195 – Will Ward (WD) pinned Curtis Erickson (VS), 4:56. 220 – Jared Thiry (DB) pinned Rhett Schaefer (DA), 2:00. 285 – Mack Ortner (DB) dec. Korver Hupke (Indee), 3-2 UTB.

Flanagan Invitational

Team Standings: 1. Crestwood 234.5, 2. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 185, 3. Decorah 158.5, Waukon 152.5, 6. North Fayette-Valley 142.5, 7. Dubuque Senior 86.5, 8. Waterloo West 82.

Championship matches

106 – Mitchell Schmauss (Crest) pinned Skyler Dugan (Waukon), 3:35. 113 – Jayson Stevens (HDC) dec. Carter Schmauss (Crest), 7-5. 120 – Brody Strother (HDC) dec. Jaxson Lundgren (NFV), 6-2. 126 – Jakob Regan (Waukon) dec. Tate Germann (NFV), 6-2. 132 – Nick Koch (NFV) dec. Kollin Henry (Decorah), 13-0. 138 – Cade Korsmo (Crestwood) pinned Caden Kerr (NFV), 5:00. 145 – Brady Stille (Decorah) dec. Cooper Paxton (West), 9-3. 152 – Keny Kerr (NFV) pinned Logan Boehm (NFV), 1:38. 160 – Cole Butikofer (Crest) tech fall over Beau Healey (Senior), 15-0. 170 – Thomas Sexton (Decorah) dec. Tyler Pisney (Crest), 7-2. 182 – Brock Voyna (Crest) dec. Cael Bumester (HDC), 9-2. 195 – Corbyn Palmer (Waukon) dec. Cody Kerian (Crest), 13-2. 220 – Drew Jackson (Crest) pinned Mason Kelly (Waukon), 2:24. 285 – Carter Heilskov (HDC) pinned Cohen Pfohl (Senior), :55.

Girls’ Wrestling

Anamosa Invitational

Team Standings: 1. Cedar Falls 246, 2. Vinton-Shellsburg 168, 3. Anamosa 164, 4. Linn-Mar 135, 5. Pleasant Valley 123, 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 104, 7. Solon 100, 8. Independence 96.5, 9. Iowa City High 88, 10. Mount Vernon 78, 11. Midland 43, 12. Center Point-Urbana 32, 13. Cuba City 28, Washington 28 15. Maquoketa 5, 16. Central City 3.

Championship matches

100 – Natalie Blake (CF) wins round-robin (5-0). 105 – MaKenna Rogers (Solon) pinned Lauren Whitt (CF), 3:00. 110 – Bree Swenson (VS) pinned Hope Chiattello, 3:13, 115 – Adison Musser (Anamosa) dec. Caitlin Reiter (PV), 9-6. 120 – Abigail Meyrer (PV) pinned Ava Scranton (Anamosa, 1:04. 125 – Lyni Gusick (CPU) pinned Apryl Halsor (CF), 3:50. 130 – Chloe Sanders (VS) pinned Claire Brown (ICH), 1:48. 135 – Dakota Whitman (Indee) pinned Maggie Wagner (Anamosa), 1:34. 140 – Sadie Burke (VS) dec. Hayley Setrum (Linn-Mar), 3-2. 145 – Chloe Larue (Cuba City) pinned Addison Burden (Solon), 1:11. 155 – Teegan Sulentich (Washington) won round robin (5-0). 170 – Libby Dix (Mount Vernon) pinned Izzy Strickert (Indee), 4:26. 195 – Jaylynn Gould (PV) pinned Emmalee Sharar (CF), 4:59. 235 – Briar Ludeman (CF) won round robin (4-0).