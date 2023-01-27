 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' WRESTLING | SUPER REGIONALS

High School Wrestling: Northeast Iowa girls shine at Super Regionals

DECORAH – Charles City’s Elizabeth Oleson has wrestled for four years. She’s wrestled three times in the non-sanctioned girls’ state tournaments.

All three of Oleson’s trips earned her zero state medals.

As she approached Friday’s Regional 8 state qualifier at Luther College, Oleson was bound and determined to make her mark.

Going 3-0 with three falls, including a 44 second fall of Annaliese Arciniega of Osage in the 135-pound finals, Oleson has made her mark on her senior season…and then she made her mark on Comet head coach Rob Pittman.

“I really wanted to prove this to myself,” Oleson said. “This is my fourth year of wrestling and I really didn’t feel like I had made a move or made my mark. So that is what I did today.”

Upon hearing the mat slap and her hand raised, the extremely excited Oleson bolted for Pittman in the Charles City and gave him a fierce hug and when she let go of the embrace, she had also bloodied her head coach.

“Oh my…I got him with my head gear,” Oleson blushed.

“It was crazy, she was coming to give me a hug, and she swung her arms around me, and the piece of metal on the strap hit me perfectly right where your skin is thinnest by your eye socket…she got me good,” Pittman laughed. “So proud of her. Totally worth it.”

Oleson along with two-time state champ, Lily Luft, who won at 130, and Ava Thompson at 235, headline a group of five Comets who qualified for next week’s state championships at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Morgan Maloy at 145 and Leah Stewart at 190 also qualified.

“Super excited,” Pittman said. “I would’ve love to have some more, but the people who didn’t make it got better and I’m more than confident that next year they are going to be able to do it. I think it went really, really well.”

It was a pretty great night for Northeast Iowa girls’ wrestlers Friday at Luther.

Osage captured the Region 8 title with 243 points and qualified eight wrestlers for the state tournament, including champions – Gable Hemann (100), Jaylann Goodale (110), Maddie Swenson (115) and Leah Grimm (170).

Annaliese Arcineiga at 135 and Katelynn Huebsch at 140 each took second, while Alexis Kolbet took third at 105 and Emma Schipper was fourth at 235.

“When you come into it you want to get the perfect 14, right,” Osage head coach Ryan Fank said. “To be honest we had an opportunity for it. But eight girls punched their tickets…they did a heck of job. You look at the overall growth of our program and the 14 girls we brought today…I was proud up and down.”

Decorah captured the Region 7 team title with 266 points and qualified 10 wrestlers for the state tournament, including individual champions Ashley Bjork (130), Anastasia Simon (135), Lauren Luzum (145), Mairi Sessions (155) and Naomi Simon (170).

Union of La Porte City defending state champion Jillian Worthen captured the Region 7 105 pound title with a 1 minute and 48 second pin of Layla Phillips of Mason City.

“Wrestling is my life and you just have to have fun with it,” Worthen said after her victory.

Several other area wrestlers captured titles.

In region 7, Ryley Hartman of Oelwein pinned Emma Hall of North Central in 1:59 to win at 110.

In region 8, Hillary Trainor won at 105 with a 1 minute 32 second pin of Jerzy Schultz of Alburnett.

South Winneshiek’s Kaydn Meyer won at 120, Chyann Bullerman-Yu of Crestwood won at 125. Ali Russler of New Hampton-Turkey Valley won at 145 needing just 11 seconds to pin Lindsey Hospodarsky of Alburnett in the finals.

Trinity Rotgers of AGWSR pinned Crestwood’s Sayden Scholbrock to win at 155.

Three metro athletes punched their tickets to the state tournament.

Waterloo West’s Elizabeth Roberts took third at 125, while Lydia Parkhurst finished second at 170.

Waterloo East’s Libby Stocks took second at 115.

In Des Moines, Cedar Falls routed the field and qualified 10 wrestlers to the state tournament in Region 3.

The Tigers got individual titles from Natalie Blake (100) and Lauren Whitt (105), while Hope Chiattello was second at 110, Jasmine Olson was second at 115, Lauren Nichaolas second at 155 and Briar Ludeman at 235 was also second.

Apryl Halsor at 125 and Anna Johnson at 130 each were third, while Emmalee Sharar was fourth at 190.

Summaries

Final standings

Region 7

;Points;Qualifiers

Decorah;266;10

Anamosa;191;7

Mason City;163;7

Western Dubuque;141;5

West Delaware;121;2

West Fork;120;2

North Central;99;2

AP-GC;97;3

North Fayette-Valley;83;2

Bellevue;72;2

Oelwein;65;1

Cascade;64;3

Tripoli;64;1

MFL Mar-Mac;61;2;

Union;56;1

Waterloo West;51;2

Denver;50;2

Nashua-Plainfield;31;1

Waterloo East;28;1

North Butler-Clarksville;21;0

Region 8

;Points;Qualifiers

Osage;243;8

Crestwood;165;4

Charles City;153;5

Waukon;119.5;3

South Winn;116.5;4

Sumner-Fredericksburg;115;3

Dubuque Senior;101;3

Dubuque Wahlert;99;2

Central Elkader;89;3

Algona;83;2

NH-TV;82;3

Dub. Hempstead;67;4

Alburnett;65.5;2

Clear Lake;62;1

Iowa Falls-Alden;62;2

BCLUWSH;58;1

Center Point-Urbana;57;2

AGWSR;52;2

Postville;49;2

Starmton;9;0

 

Championship matches

Region 7

100 – Mariah Michels (NCTB) pinned Emily Fritz (Anamosa), 1:59.

105 – Jillian Worthen (Union) pinned Layla Phillips (Mason City), 1:48.

110 – Ryley Hartman (Oelwein) pinned Emma Hall (NCTB), 1:59.

115 – Adison Musser (Anamosa) pinned Libby Stocks (Waterloo East), 1:04.

120 – Kadence Pape (MFL) pinned Grace Strojohann (APGC), 2:42.

125 – Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) pinned Addison Appelhans (Anamosa), 1:50.

130 – Ashley Bjork (Decorah) pinned Kylee Shoop (WDel), 4:35.

135 – Anastasia Simon (Decorah) dec. Mackenzie Bachman (MFL), 9-2.

140 – Kyleigh James (Mason City) dec. McKenzie Tollefson (Decorah), 3-0.

145 – Lauren Luzum (Decorah) pinned Hadley Frater (Anamosa), :44.

155 – Mairi Sessions (Decorah) dec. Josie Jecklin (WDub), 6-4 SV.

170 – Naomi Simon (Decorah) pinned Lydia Parkhurst (Waterloo West), :42.

190 – Isabelle Kipp (South Winn) dec. Leah Stewart (Charles City), 7-4.

235 – Adriana Shepherd (W. Dub) pinned Skyla Jevne (Decorah), 2:48.

Region 8

100 – Gable Hemann (Osage) dec. Harley Tobin (Algona) 10-0.

105 – Hillary Trainor (Sumner-Fredericksburg) pinned Jerzy Schultz (Alburnett), 1:32.

110 – Jaylnn Goodale (Osage) pinned Josseline Hageman (South Winn), 10-0.

115 – Maddie Swenson (Osage) pinned Reese Berns (Central Elkader), 1:52.

120 – Kaydn Meyer (South Winn) pinned Odessa Nibbelink (Crestwood), 3:26.

125 – Chyann Bullerman-Yu (Crestwood) pinned Isabel Christiansen (Sumner-Fredericksburg), 2:29.

130 – Lily Luft (Charles City) pinned Lyni Gusick (Center Point-Urbana), 1:31.

135 – Elizabeth Oleson (Charles City) pinned Annaliese Arciniega (Osage), :44.

140 – Moorea Brown (Center Point-Urbana) pinned Katelyn Huebsch (Osage), 1:26.

145 – Ali Russler (NHTV) pinned Lindsey Hospodarsky (Alburnett), :11.

155 – Trinity Rotgers (AGWSR) pinned Saydey Scholbrock (Crestwood), 1:30.

170 – Leah Grimm (Osage) pinned Kloe Hemmersbach (Waukon), 2:55.

190 – Sharidan Engelken (WDub) pinned Kamryn Steines (Decorah), 4:33.

235 – Ava Thompson (Charles City) pinned Abigail Lang (Iowa Falls-Alden), :14.

Third place matches

Region 7

100 – Grace Murphy (W. Dub) pinned Macy Rose (NFV), 1:52.

105 – Chloe Sheffield (Decorah) pinned Ava Bilden (NFV), 2:59.

110 – Lila Sheehan (Mason City) pinned Lia Hovenga (APGC), 2:00.

115 – Kamina Munson (Mason City) dec. Kaitlyn Bjork (Decorah), 6-3.

120 – Ava Scranton (Anamosa) pinned Anna O’Rear (W. Del), 2:35.

125 – Elizabeth Roberts (Waterloo West) pinned Autumn Stonecypher (West Fork), 2:54.  

130 – Kayden Muller (APGC) pinned Alexis Hoeft (Mason City), 2:12.

135 – Maggie Wagner (Anamosa) pinned Leslie Graves (NFV), 3:55.

140 – Emily Watters (Anamosa) dec. Sarah Roling (W. Dub), 1-0.

145 – Kallie Gibbons (Mason City) dec. Kiya Steger (W. Dub), 7-3.

155 – Joslyn Bordwell (West Fork) pinned Leah Schwenker (Cascade), 3:58.

170 – Bayleigh Martin (Cascade) pinned Nicole Williams (Tripoli), 5:15.

190 – Kylie Willems (AGWSR) pinned Lydia Hefel (Hempstead), 1:41.

235 – Katelyn Brokus (Hemp) pinned Emma Schipper (Osage), 2:24.

Region 8

100 – Mia Kurth (Waukon) pinned Lilianna Cortes (Postville), 2:50.

105 – Alexis Kolbet (Osage) pinned Faith Cooper (Waukon), 2:10.

110 – Kenedy Stolk (Senior) pinned Emma Ites (IFA), 2:43.

115 – Hannah Reel (Senior) dec. Dulce Lopez (Postville), 1:52.

120 – Ava McDermott (Wahlert) pinned Zayla Wright (Senior), 1:40.

125 – Abbe Gorham (Algona) pinned Taylor Moser (Central Elkader), 1:00.

130 – Tierney Perkins (Crestwood) pinned Ella Pitz (Sumner-Fredericksburg), 3:44.

135 – Maddy Jensen (South Winn) pinned Ayla Osterkamp (Hempstead), 1:22.

140 – Taya Hollingsworth (BCLUW-SH) pinned Keira Meyrs (NNTV), 3:34.

145 – Morgan Maloy (Charles City) dec. Jolee Strohmeyer (Senior), 8-1.   

155 – Olivia Fausnaugh (Clear Lake) pinned Paige Howieson (Hempstead), 2:51.

170 – Avery Schmidt (WDub) pinned Briana Burke (Crestwood), 2:54.

190 – Kylie Vance (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned Taryn Boehmer (Mason City), 1:23.

235 --  McKenna Broadhead (Denver) pinned Halana Reed (Cascade), 2:27.

Additional state qualifiers (Fourth-place finishers)

Region 7

100 – Macy Rose (NFV). 105 – Ava Bilden (NFV). 110 – Lia Hovenga (APGC). 115 – Kaitlyn Bjork (Decorah). 120 – Anna O’Rear (West Delaware). 125 – Autumn Stonecypher (West Fork). 130 – Alexis Hoeft (Mason City). 135 – Tyanna Teetzen (Denver). 140 – Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue). 145 – Kiya Steger (Western Dubuque). 155 – Leah Schewnker (Cascade). 170 – Nicole Williams (Tripoli). 190 – Taryn Boehmer (Mason City). 235 – Halana Reed (Cascade).

Region 8

100 -- Liliana Cortes (Postville). 105 – Faith Cooper (Waukon). 110 – Emma Ites (Iowa Falls-Alden). 115 – Dulce Lopez (Postville). 120 – Tori Sylvester (Central Elkader). 125 – Taylor Moser (Central Elkader). 130 – Ella Pitz (Sumner-Fredericksburg). 135 – Ayla Osterkamp (Hempstead). 140 – Keira Myers (NHTV). 145 – Jolee Strohmeyer (Senior). 155 – Paige Howieson (Hempstead). 170 – Aleah Eichenberger (NHTV). 190 – Lydia Hefel (Hempstead). 235 – Emma Schipper (Osage).

