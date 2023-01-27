High School Wrestling: Northeast Iowa girls shine at Super Regionals

DECORAH – Charles City’s Elizabeth Oleson has wrestled for four years. She’s wrestled three times in the non-sanctioned girls’ state tournaments.

All three of Oleson’s trips earned her zero state medals.

As she approached Friday’s Regional 8 state qualifier at Luther College, Oleson was bound and determined to make her mark.

Going 3-0 with three falls, including a 44 second fall of Annaliese Arciniega of Osage in the 135-pound finals, Oleson has made her mark on her senior season…and then she made her mark on Comet head coach Rob Pittman.

“I really wanted to prove this to myself,” Oleson said. “This is my fourth year of wrestling and I really didn’t feel like I had made a move or made my mark. So that is what I did today.”

Upon hearing the mat slap and her hand raised, the extremely excited Oleson bolted for Pittman in the Charles City and gave him a fierce hug and when she let go of the embrace, she had also bloodied her head coach.

“Oh my…I got him with my head gear,” Oleson blushed.

“It was crazy, she was coming to give me a hug, and she swung her arms around me, and the piece of metal on the strap hit me perfectly right where your skin is thinnest by your eye socket…she got me good,” Pittman laughed. “So proud of her. Totally worth it.”

Oleson along with two-time state champ, Lily Luft, who won at 130, and Ava Thompson at 235, headline a group of five Comets who qualified for next week’s state championships at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Morgan Maloy at 145 and Leah Stewart at 190 also qualified.

“Super excited,” Pittman said. “I would’ve love to have some more, but the people who didn’t make it got better and I’m more than confident that next year they are going to be able to do it. I think it went really, really well.”

It was a pretty great night for Northeast Iowa girls’ wrestlers Friday at Luther.

Osage captured the Region 8 title with 243 points and qualified eight wrestlers for the state tournament, including champions – Gable Hemann (100), Jaylann Goodale (110), Maddie Swenson (115) and Leah Grimm (170).

Annaliese Arcineiga at 135 and Katelynn Huebsch at 140 each took second, while Alexis Kolbet took third at 105 and Emma Schipper was fourth at 235.

“When you come into it you want to get the perfect 14, right,” Osage head coach Ryan Fank said. “To be honest we had an opportunity for it. But eight girls punched their tickets…they did a heck of job. You look at the overall growth of our program and the 14 girls we brought today…I was proud up and down.”

Decorah captured the Region 7 team title with 266 points and qualified 10 wrestlers for the state tournament, including individual champions Ashley Bjork (130), Anastasia Simon (135), Lauren Luzum (145), Mairi Sessions (155) and Naomi Simon (170).

Union of La Porte City defending state champion Jillian Worthen captured the Region 7 105 pound title with a 1 minute and 48 second pin of Layla Phillips of Mason City.

“Wrestling is my life and you just have to have fun with it,” Worthen said after her victory.

Several other area wrestlers captured titles.

In region 7, Ryley Hartman of Oelwein pinned Emma Hall of North Central in 1:59 to win at 110.

In region 8, Hillary Trainor won at 105 with a 1 minute 32 second pin of Jerzy Schultz of Alburnett.

South Winneshiek’s Kaydn Meyer won at 120, Chyann Bullerman-Yu of Crestwood won at 125. Ali Russler of New Hampton-Turkey Valley won at 145 needing just 11 seconds to pin Lindsey Hospodarsky of Alburnett in the finals.

Trinity Rotgers of AGWSR pinned Crestwood’s Sayden Scholbrock to win at 155.

Three metro athletes punched their tickets to the state tournament.

Waterloo West’s Elizabeth Roberts took third at 125, while Lydia Parkhurst finished second at 170.

Waterloo East’s Libby Stocks took second at 115.

In Des Moines, Cedar Falls routed the field and qualified 10 wrestlers to the state tournament in Region 3.

The Tigers got individual titles from Natalie Blake (100) and Lauren Whitt (105), while Hope Chiattello was second at 110, Jasmine Olson was second at 115, Lauren Nichaolas second at 155 and Briar Ludeman at 235 was also second.

Apryl Halsor at 125 and Anna Johnson at 130 each were third, while Emmalee Sharar was fourth at 190.

