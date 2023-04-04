WATERLOO – Columbus Catholic three-time state champion Max Magayna announced his commitment to North Dakota State Tuesday with an Instagram post.

Magayna has won titles at 152, 160 and 170 over the past three seasons for the Sailors while compiling a 139-4 career mark with 115 pins.

In his post committing to the Bison, Magayna wrote, ‘It’s been a ride. I can’t thank my Family, Friends and coaches enough for making this possible. Without help from you guys this would not be possible, so for that I thank you anyone who has made an effect on my career!”

Magayna recently transferred to Waterloo East where he will test his talents against Class 3A competition as he chases history in trying to become the 33rd four-time state champion in Iowa history during the 2023-24 season.

In February, Magayna won his third Class 1A individual title with a 4 minute and 45 second, 16-0, technical fall over Emmetsburg’s Jace Nelson.

The victory made him the first three-time state champion in Columbus history surpassing the great Joe Gibbons, who won titles as a freshmen and sophomore for the Sailors before winning two more at Ames to become a four-time champion.

As a freshmen, Magayna beat four-time state finalists Brair Reisz of Logan-Magnolia, 7-4, to become the first freshmen from Waterloo to win a state title in 43 years, with Gibbons being the first.

Last year, as a sophomore, Magayna topped Riceville’s Lawson Losee, 3-0, to win his second title, this won at 160.