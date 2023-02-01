High School Wrestling: Luft has honored her brother by creating her own legacy

CHARLES CITY – Rob Pittman could talk for hours about Lilly Luft the wrestler.

The things Luft, Charles City’s two-time state champion, does on the mat are incredible.

Luft, an Iowa signee, will display those skills Thursday and Friday at the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union sanctioned girls’ state tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

But it is the stuff Luft does away from the mat that truly impresses Pittman, the veteran coach who leads the girls’ wrestling program for the Comets.

Pittman likes to tell the story of Luft the leader and inspiration, how at almost every tournament the Comets participate in Luft is approached by grade-school female wrestlers.

“These young girls, they want to meet her all the time,” Pittman says. “And, she will stop what she is doing and not only gives them a moment of her time, she really engages with them. She asks them personal questions about each of them. Talks wrestling with them.

“Lilly really thinks about her actions and how they impact other people. That is what I really like about her, is she is humble. She has received a lot of accolades, but she realizes that doesn’t make her, it is the actions she takes.

“I first coached her in seventh-grade volleyball, and she was put in a situation where she had to be in the forefront of things, and she stepped up and took it on without hesitation,” finished Pittman.

Luft’s story is well known.

In 2017, just after her sixth-grade year, her older brother, Logan, a rising star youth wrestler in the state, died in a July 4 ATV accident. Upon his death, Logan, an organ donor, saved more than 20 people in multiple states with his organs, tissue and bone donations.

The Luft family were principal advocates for a bill, signed into law in May 2019 and commonly referred to as Logan’s Law, that designates a spot on Iowa hunting and fishing licenses for individuals to pledge to be organ donors.

As a freshmen, two years after Logan’s death, Luft decided to take up wrestling again in Logan’s memory. For the past four years many consider her the face of girls’ wrestling in Iowa.

It hasn’t always been easy to be that persona, but Luft says she tried to embrace it to the best of her ability from day one.

“I love being that face or person young girls can look up too,” Luft said. “I think that is an honor to be that example, especially to the younger girls in this sport, the ones that may not think it is for them. But this sport is really for each and every single individual that wants to try it.

“I do think doing this in honor of Logan sometimes can be a pressure thing, but I love it. I love every opportunity I get ... love it every time.”

Luft’s path to wrestling stardom wasn’t conventional.

When she was third grade she tried the sport for the first time.

“I hated it,” smiles Luft. “I think I won only one match the whole year. I definitely was not very good. But I had always looked up to my brothers (Luft’s other brother is Landon), so that is why I tried it the first time.”

After her failed first foray into wrestling, Luft played basketball and was a year-round softball player on a traveling team.

“I liked basketball,” Luft said. “I was really aggressive, always on the ground trying to take the ball.”

When she took up wrestling again in 2019, Luft’s first goal was to be a state champion as a freshmen, because that is what Logan’s goal was to be.

While Luft admits that was the goal, she wasn’t thinking like a state champion until her club coach, Cruse Aarhus at Immortal, talked about her potential.

“We were preparing for a showcase event, and he was talking to my mom and telling her I could really go far in this sport if I wanted it. He said I could wrestle Division I and maybe go to the Olympics. He really saw that in me.

“That is kind of what lit that spark in my head, and I was like, ‘Wow, I really can go far in this sport. This is something I can really build on and be passionate about.”

Luft took fourth as a freshmen at 132 and then captured her first state title at 126 a year later. Last year, she moved up to 130, avenged two regular-season losses and won her second title.

The first championship achieved one of Logan’s first goals. Then in September of 2022, Luft fulfilled another dream of Logan’s when she committed to wrestle at Iowa.

“I definitely did this … not to just keep his memory alive, but be something I wanted to continue and pursue,” Luft said. “I always wanted him to be remembered, and if wrestling was the way for that to happen then absolutely.

“His first dream was to be a state champion. His next dream was to wrestle at Iowa, and now I am going to be on the University of Iowa wrestling team.”

Pittman recalls the conversations he had with Luft when she was young and the drive and determination she showed.

“I talked to her about goals and setting them high and if you get there awesome,” Pittman said. “You know the first step to get to that high goal is to set it, and I would say she is fearless in that sense.”

Now, while thoroughly enjoying the ride and the rise of girls’ wrestling in Iowa, Luft’s prep career is nearing an end. She says while a wave of emotions will hit her this week she is ready and excited.

She says she is prepared technique-wise and she tested herself all season long with best the competition, from the Super 32 in North Carolina preseason to the Donnybrook and Clash during the regular season.

“I’ve tested my skills at the highest level,” Luft said. “Now it is just honing in on the mental aspect, making sure in every situation I am ready to go. We’ve talked a lot about being relentless in every situation when I step on the mat.

“I’m feeling great. I’m ready. I’m excited. Let’s go.”

