High School Wrestling: It's time to rumble, Battle of Waterloo features the best of the best

WATERLOO – Since its inception more than a decade ago, the 32-team Battle of Waterloo at Young Arena in Waterloo Friday and Saturday has been an all-out war.

It has been a test of the best.

That fact won’t change this weekend as all three defending dual state champions – Don Bosco of Gilbertville (1A), West Delaware of Manchester (2A) and Waverly-Shell Rock (3A) – are entered in the field.

Additionally, eight other teams that qualified for the state duals last February are in the field.

“We are excited to go see where we are at,” Osage head coach Brent Jennings said of his Green Devil squad that earned one of the top seeds in the tournament. “We didn’t have too good of a tournament down there last year, so we really want to do a better job this year.”

Osage lost in a bracket final in the 2021 version to WSR (57-14), and then proceeded to go 0-3 in its pool the following day.

A year later, and a year older, Jennings says his team is better prepared.

“We basically have the same team back…we had a senior in and out of the lineup, but everyone else is back,” Jennings said of his squad that went on to finish third in the 2A state dual championships. “The kids are older and more mature physically and mentally. I’m expecting them to handle it (the challenge) well.

“We have a pretty balanced lineup, and we have few freshmen who have come in and have fought hard and are having pretty good years.”

WSR, the defending champion, Linn-Mar of Marion and West Delaware are the other top seeds, while West Des Moines Valley, Don Bosco, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Ankeny all are two seeds.

Jennings says the Green Devils have high expectations for the weekend.

“We’re looking forward to wrestling with some of the best,” he said. “It is going to help us moving forward because the expectations are going to keep on rising.”

In addition to the tough field, several teams have been battling illness.

One of those is Eric Whitcome’s Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks.

“To be honest, I don’t know what kind of lineup we will have,” Whitcome said. “We have been shelled by sickness. Our lineup could look different…we’re going to show up and put the best product out there we can and see what happens.”

Whitcome said illness began to creep into his team prior to the Dan Gable Donnybrook last week and has progressively gotten worse.

“A lot of our guys, even the ones who were able to make it to practice, you can see they don’t look well,” Whitcome said. “But we talk all the time with our team that in any season…when you’re competing for a championship, you’re never going to feel 100 percent and you got to get used to the bumps, bruises or illness.

“So…our philosophy is we want to test ourselves against the best and that is what we are going to do this weekend regardless of who send out there.”

Action begins at 9 a.m. Friday at Young Arena in Waterloo.

It could get hot and heavy early despite, in particular on the individual match front.

Case in point, Osage opens with Columbus Catholic where at 170 a pair of defending state champions – Nick Fox and Max Magayna – could square off. And, that is just one potential highlight match over what should be two exciting days of wrestling.

“We would want that match,” Jennings said.

Additionally, there is a 16-team girls’ tournament that will run in conjunction with the boys.

Hall of Fame Ceremonies: Each year the Battle of Waterloo inducts a new class of former coaches, wrestlers, officials, or community supporters into the Battle of Waterloo Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame reception and ceremony will take place tonight from 5 to 7 p.m.at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame – Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo. This year’s inductees are Rich Binek (West High), Quinten Haynes (East High), Steve Gillen (BOW Community), Cassy Herkelman Jakoubek (BOW Competitor), 1964 Waterloo East High State Championship Team, 1977 Waterloo West High State Championship Team, Morkel Family (BOW Wrestling Family), East High Individual State Champions, 1933-1959, and West High Individual State Champions, 1933-1959.

The reception is open to the public.