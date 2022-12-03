High School Wrestling: Don Bosco wins third straight Keith Young

CEDAR FALLS – Don Bosco of Gilbertville crowned four champions as the Dons won their third-consecutive Keith Young Invitational Saturday.

Don Bosco finished with 216 points, while West Des Moines Valley edged North Scott, 181 to 180.5 for second.

Cedar Falls was sixth with 118, and Charles City seventh with 114.

The Dons got victories from Jaxon Larson at 120, brothers’ Kaiden Knaack and Kyler Knaack won at 145 and 152, respectively, and Jared Thiry at 220.

Larson pinned Airic Conn of West Des Moines Dowling in just 38 seconds. Kaiden Knaack scored a takedown with nine seconds left to win a back-and-forth match with Aydan Cary of North Scott, 9-7, while Kyler hit a sick standing cradle in a scramble position to pin Charles City’s Talan Weber in 5:26.

Thiry pinned Ralston Rumley of Dowling in 2:55 for Don Bosco’s four title.

Additionally, Cole Frost (113), Myles McMahon (138), Jacob Thiry (160) and Mack Ortner (285) were all second.

“I think the effort was good, obviously there are a lot of things we have to get better at,” Don Bosco head coach Chris Ortner said. “We got to get in better shape. We got to get better technically, but I thought for the most part the effort was really good.

“I think we wanted to finish strong and to get eight guys in the final was good…a good day overall.”

A year of incredible dedication led to Cedar Falls’ Evan Simpson winning the 113-pound title.

Simpson scored a second period takedown of Frost, rode Frost out in the third to win 2-0.

“Just practiced hard all summer at the high school, at my club Immortal, just putting those moves out on the mat made a massive difference,” said Simpson who finished fourth in this same event last year. “Believing in myself, my coaches really put me over the edge.

“It is an awesome feeling because all that hard work is paying off. I can’t thank my practice partners and coaches enough for what they have helped me do.”

The Tigers also got a third from Brayden Wiles at 132 and Henry Koehn was third at 152.

Charles City had several other strong performances in addition to Weber and Blunt. Nathan Lopez was third at 145 and Ethan Peterson was third at 220.

Cliff Keen Independence Invitational

INDEPENDENCE – With two champions – Tucker Stangel at 145 and Nick Fox at 170 – the Green Devils captured the 31-team Cliff Keen Independence Invitational Saturday.

Osage racked up 359 points to outdistance runner-up Alburnett by 65 ½ points.

Stangel beat Jaxon Miller of Carlisle, 3-2, in the finals to cap off a 6-0 two-day weekend. Fox scored a major decision over Pleasant Valley’s Caden McDermott, 11-3, to win at 170.

Other top finishes for the Green Devils came from Mac Muller, second at 285.

Blake Fox was third at 120, Anders Kittleson lost 5-2 in TB2 to Iowa commit and two-time state champion Kale Petersen of Greene County in the 132 finals.

Chase Thomas was fifth at 152, Max Gast sixth at 160 and Cole Jefferies was fifth at 195.

Union of La Porte City state champion Jace Hedeman won at 113. Hedeman beat Tinley Park (Ill.) wrestler Max Siegel, 7-3, in the finals.

Carter Straw of Independence was third at 145. Isaac Howe of New Hampton was second to state champion CJ Walrath of Burlington Notre Dame at 182, while Chickasaw junior Braden McShane edged Fort Madison’s Isaac Thatcher, 6-5, to win at 195.

Indee’s Korver Hupke was third at 285.

Girls basketball

West rolls Mason City: Top-ranked Waterloo West got 21 points from Sahara Williams and 19 from Halli Poock as the Wahawks blasted No. 13 Mason City (4A) Saturday in a non-conference tilt.

West roared out to a 28-3 first quarter lead and led 47-19 at halftime.

Niya McGee and Sierra Moore each added 11 points for the Wahawks.