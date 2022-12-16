High School Wrestling: Don Bosco, Osage, WSR advance to Battle of Waterloo finals

WATERLOO – Perspective.

While in the traditional sense Columbus Catholic is not a formidable dual team, that doesn't mean the Sailors don't have a lot of firepower.

Columbus has a lot of freshman in its lineup that are probably a year away from really shining.

That firepower was on full display Friday during the opening session of the Battle of Waterloo at Young Arena.

While the Sailors went just 1-2 in their three duals, the team displayed why it has the potential to put up a lot of points at the traditional state tournament in February.

Columbus closed its day with a 46-28 win over Charles City.

“We’ve been in the eighth-place bracket the last few years so getting out of that is a nice feeling,” Sailor head coach Denny Boleyn said.

The potential and muscle part came well before the Sailors’ victory over the Comets.

In Columbus’ opening match against Class 2A’s top-ranked Osage Green Devils, the Sailors had some eye-opening wins or at the minimum impressive wins.

There were four matches in the dual, which Columbus lost (55-14) that featured ranked wrestlers vs ranked wrestlers and the Sailors won three of them.

The first was the match of the tournament feature Columbus two-time state champion Max Magayna and Osage defending state champ Nick Fox at 170.

Magayna scored a first period take down and led 2-0, and then after a big throw attempt by Fox midway through the second, Magayna reattacked scored and was able to tilt Fox for a five-point move and lead 7-0 en route to an 8-1 win.

Magayna said the key was watching film on Fox and being prepared for his set ups and shots.

And, there was familiarity.

“It helps that Nick and I are training partners at Immortal so I have had a lot of training time with him,” Magayna said. “We make each other better. That is the best thing is we help each other get better. At the end that is what it comes down to.”

Magayna’s win spark two more big wins at the upperweights for the Sailors.

Carson Hartz, a two-time state medalist, won by technical fall over Cole Jefferies, who was sixth in 2A at 195 last winter, and one match later Mason Knipp stunned defending 220-pound state champion Barrett Muller, 9-7, at 220.

“Shout out to him, that was pretty impressive,” Magayna said.

Boleyn was actually concerned just how his entire team was going to perform at the beginning of the day.

“We didn’t have a great week of practice and I wasn’t sure our guys were ready for the challenge that was going to be in front of them. They surprised me. We won three ranked vs. ranked matches … that was huge.”

Osage went on to win the Rich Binek Bracket after a little pep talk from its head coach after its semifinal match, a 45-30 win over Crestwood

The pep talk worked as the Green Devils throttled Cedar Rapids Prairie, 61-13, to win its first ever bracket title at the BOW and earn the right to wrestling in the Final Four Saturday where it will join Don Bosco of Gilbertville, who won the Quentin Haynes Bracket.

“We started off pretty shaky,” Jennings said. “We have enough balance within our team that we are able to overcome some tough losses,” Jennings continued. But I think some of our kids were feeling sorry for themselves, so we had to have a little talk after the second dual about stepping up and everybody doing their part.

“This last dual, we had that. We brushed off the temperament of the first duals, stepped up and wrestled pretty well.”

Against Prairie, the Green Devils got pins from Garrett Tusler (113), Blake Fox (120), Anders Kittleson (132), Max Gast (160), Fox (170), Ledger Nehls (182), Cole Jefferies (195) and Muller (220).

Additionally, Chase Thomas had a major decision at 152.

The rubber stamp on the win came from Blake Fox.

In first tournament of the season, Fox lost in semifinals of the Cliff Keen Independence Invitational to Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Blake Giomo, last 3A 113-pound state runner-up.

In Friday’s rematch, Fox won built a nice lead and then pinned Giomo in 2 minutes and 41 seconds.

“It was a big win,” Jennings said. “He got ridden out the entire third period of that loss in Independence. We got in scrambles today and we won all of them so for a freshman to come in and do that to a kid of Giomo’s caliber is pretty good.”

In the Quentin Haynes Bracket, Don Bosco of Gilbertville topped West Delaware of Manchester, 46-19, to win.

The Dons opened with a 78-0 win over Denver before beating Independence, 44-21, in the semifinals.

“It was a hard first day. A tough first day,” Don Bosco head coach Chris Ortner said. “Our kids fought hard and really battled. Really good competition. We needed this as a team to come in and see a couple of good teams and we did. It was fun.”

The Dons advanced to the pool championship along with Osage, Ankeny and Waverly-Shell Rock.

Don Bosco had eight wrestlers go 3-0 on the day – Cole Frost (113), Myles McMahon (138), Kaiden Knaack (145), Kyler Knaack (152), Andrew Kimball (160), Jacob Thiry (170), Landon Fernandez (182) and Jared Thiry (220).

Ortner says his team welcomes Saturday’s challenge.

“We want to wrestle everybody if we can,” Ortner said. “Honestly it is not about winning or losing for us. It is about seeing where we can get better. We got to get better and you have to wrestle good people to get better.”

Also in the Haynes bracket, Nashua-Plainfield took third, beating Independence, after a narrow loss to West Delaware in the semifinals where the Hawks needed a win to clinch a 42-21 victory.

Wapsie Valley took fifth beating New Hampton-Turkey Valley (52-19).

Despite illness ravishing them all week, including in a loss to Crestwood Thursday night, Waverly-Shell Rock found a way to get back to the Championship Pool.

After receiving a bye in the first round, the Go-Hawks beat Davenport Assumption, 46-24, and then West Des Moines Valley to win the Morkel Family Bracket, 54-21.

“Last night we had a tough loss,” WSR head coach Eric Whitcome said. “We got some guys back, but not all of them feel 100 percent yet. It was good to have so many guys on the return.

“I think this team is starting to grow together. They are starting to get an energy about them and it helps when you feel a little bit better than we have the last couple of weeks.”

In the girls’ division, three of the fourth finalist in the championship pool Saturday will come from the Cedar Valley.

In the morning, Waverly-Shell Rock topped Osage in a tight battle to win Bracket A, 42-36.

“I think the girls battled hard,” Go-Hawk coach Josh Meier said. “We had some adversity with some different things and they kind of battled through and competed for the team.”

The Go-Hawks and Green Devils were joined by Bettendorf and Cedar Falls in the Championship pool.

Cedar Falls under first-year head coach Ali Gerbracht beat Bettendorf, 54-28, to win Bracket B.

The Tigers got pins from Destiny Hoeppner, Apryl Halsor, Lana Schafer, Madisen Theel, McKayla Warren and Lauren Nicholas in six of the first seven matches to take control.

Natalie Blake at 100 and Hope Chiatello at 110 also recorded pins to cap off the victory.

“It was really cool to see. These girls have a lot of heart,” Gerbracht said. “We don’t have a lot of experience We have maybe three girls that have wrestled in the past. Most of them are second years or beginners. But a lot of them are first-year wrestlers so that just showed a lot of heart and grit because they want to do well. They want to excel in this sport and grateful for every opportunity.”

