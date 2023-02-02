CORALVILLE – Union of La Porte City’s Jillian Worthen is trying to be a better teenager than she was a toddler.

Nickname ‘Monster’ by her father because she was a rambunctious when she was little, Worthen has embraced the nickname.

“I wasn’t a very good child,” Worthen smiled.

Last year’s 100-pound state champ and the proverbial favorite at 105 this week advanced to the semifinals Thursday at the first Iowa Girls’ High School State Championships with a 2 minute and 52 second pin of Cedar Falls’ Lauren Whitt.

A new wrinkle in the IGHSAU version of the state tournament has each individual winner signing her name to advance herself in the bracket.

After first and second round wins, Worthen diligently signed, Jillian Worthen. But after her quarterfinal win it was Monster.

“I talked to Erin Kirtley (IGHSAU associate director in charge of wrestling) and she told me it would be a good idea to sign it as Monster,” Worthen said.

Worthen advances to face a familiar opponent in Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor in the semifinals.

Trainor beat Durant’s Lainey Shelangoski, 11-4, to advance.

“Last year, I didn’t make it this far so I’m just happy to be where I am right now,” Trainor said.

As far as facing Worthen, who she has lost to this season, Trainor said the mentality is simple.

“She is good,” Trainor said. “I can’t be beat before I am out there. I’m just going to go wrestle my best and that is all I can ask for.”

Two-time state champion Lilly Luft advanced to the 130 semifinals with a 9-0 win over Claire Brown of Iowa City High which followed two first period pins in rounds one and two.

“I feel like I wrestled pretty well in a lot of different situations,” Luft said. “Tomorrow, its having the mindset to keep wrestling at a hgh level and be relentless.”

Decorah went 16-2 on the backside and lead after the opening day. The Vikings have just one semifinalist – defending champion Naomi Simon at 170. She scored a major decision over Autumn Elsbury of South Tama, 10-0, in the quarterfinals.

Decorah has 82 points, eight better than runner-up Waverly-Shell Rock who has three semifinalist and three on the backside – Amber Hoth at 100, Eva Heise at 125 and Lilly Stough at 135.

Stough dropped a hard-fought, 7-6, decision to Destiny Krum of East Buchanan in the quarterfinals.

Kiara Djoumessi at 140, Haidyn Snyder at 145 and Madison Hinrichs at 235 are in the semifinals.

Djoumessi after a pair of tight matches pinned Southwest Iowa’s Clara Sapienza in 1:05 to reach the semifinals.

“That was a really good match. I proved that I’m here to win it, proved that I can do it,” Djoumessi said.

Snyder edged Des Moines Public Schools’ Diana Gaie, 3-0, to reach the semifinals, and Hinrichs outlasted Isabella Canada of AHSTW, 5-2, in the quarterfinals.

“I think we are battling,” WSR head coach Josh Meier said. “As the deeper we get into the tournament, the battling part is going to take a lot of it. There are a lot of tough girls and we can consistently battle for as long as we need to we will be alright.”

Cedar Falls had a strong morning session, but could not maintain the moment. Lauren Whitt (105) and Apryl Halsor (125) lost quarterfinal matches and need one win to medal.

Three other Tigers need one more victory to reach the podium – Jasmine Oleson at 115, Lauren Nicholas at 155 and Briar Ludeman at 235.

Independence had a pair of wrestlers reach the semifinals. Second-seeded Dakota Whitman pinned Benton Community’s Lizzy Wolf in 5:58 to advance at 135. Rachel Eddy reach the 190 semifinals with a 7-5 sudden victory over Ella Brown of Cedar Rapids Kennedy at 190.

New Hampton-Turkey Valley’s Ali Russler went 3-0 at 145 including a 1 minute and 3 second pin of Phoenix Gryp of Williamsburg in the quarterfinals.

Waterloo East’s Libby Stocks went 1-2 and was eliminated. She opened with a pin over Alyssa Eckhardt of Midland in 4 minutes and 49 seconds.

After dropping her second round match, Stocks was leading 8-3 over Dulce Lopez of Postville when she was caught and pinned in the second period.

Stocks was still proud of her sophomore season as she finished 30-4.

“I was really proud of how this tournament turned out,” Stocks said. “After all the work I put in, it felt good to get here.”

From the morning sessions two rounds, the Go-Hawks led with 46 points with East Buchanan hot on their heels with 43.

WSR got a pair of pins from Stough, Snyder and Hinrichs. Djoumessi opened with a fall before edging Hayley Setrum of Linn-Mar, 3-1, in the second round.

All nine of the Go-Hawks qualifiers were still alive after two rounds.

Perhaps the biggest upset of the day came from Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center’s Grace Storjohann. The freshmen pinned third-seeded Kadence Pape of MFL in six minutes in their 120 second round match.

Waterloo West’s two qualifiers, Elizabeth Roberts at 125 and Lydia Parkhurst at 170 both went 0-2 and were eliminated. Roberts went the distance in both of her matches losing 8-4 to Fort Dodge’s Mariaha Benedict in her opening match, and 9-5 to Sierra Wieland of Council Bluffs in her consolation match.