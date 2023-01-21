 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

High School Girls' Wrestling: Waverly-Shell Rock crowns five, wins Decorah Winter Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

DECORAH – Five Waverly-Shell Rock girls claimed individual titles as the Go-Hawks won the Decorah Winter Tournament Saturday by five points over the host school.

WSR got victories from Eva Heise (125), Lily Stough (130), Kiara Djoumessi (140), Haidyn Snyder (145) and Madison Hinrichs (235) as the Go-Hawks scored 241 points.

Three of the championship performances came in a battle of ranked wrestlers.

Stough, ranked fifth, pinned ninth-ranked Ashley Bjork of Decorah in 57 seconds at 130. Third-ranked Djoumessi pinned ninth0ranked Kylie James of Mason City in 1:09, and fifth-ranked Snyder edged fourth-ranked Ali Russler of New Hampton-Turkey Valley, 4-3, at 145.

Heise pinned Chyann Bullerman-Yu of Crestwood in 1:23 for her title, while Hinrichs went 2-0 in a round-robin format in her division.

People are also reading…

Other top performances for Waverly-Shell Rock came from Amber Hoth, third at 100, Brinley Meier, second at 120, and Karissa Oldenberger was third at 170.

Sumner-Fredericksburg tied for third with the North Central Trailblazers as the Cougars got runner-up finishes form Hillary Trainor at 105 and Cameryn Judisch at 115. Isabel Christensen was third at 125, while Mae Wedemeier and Ella Pitz were fourth at 120 and 130, respectively.

Summaries

Girls’ wrestling

Decorah Winter Tournament

Team standings: 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 241, 2. Decorah 236, 3. North Central Trailblazers, Sumner-Fredericksburg (Tie) 128, 5. Mason City 122, 6. Crestwood 102, 7. South Winneshiek 84, 8. North Fayette-Valley 82, 9. Waukon 76, 10. New Hampton-Turkey Valley 70, 11. MFL Mar Mac 60, 12. AGWSR 52, 13. Nashua-Plainfield 51, 14. Postville 33, 15. Oelwein 25.

Championship matches

100 – Mariah Michaels (NCT) pinned Mia Kurth (Waukon), 4:40.

105 – Layla Phillips (MC) pinned Hillary Trainor (S-F), 3:14.

110 – Round robin – 1. Josseline Hageman (SW), 2. Emma Hall (NCT)

115 – Dulce Lopez (Post) pinned Cameryn Judisch (S-F), 3:30.

120 – Kadence Pape (MFL) pinned Brinley Meier (WSR), 5:27.

125 – Eva Heise (WSR) pinned Chyann Bullerman-Yu (Crest), 1:23.

130 – Lily Stough (WSR) pinned Ashley Bjork (Decorah), :57.

135 – Anastasia Simon (Decorah) dec. Mackenzie Bachman (MFL), 6-4.

140 – Kiara Djoumessi (WSR) pinned Kyleigh James (MC), 1:09.

145 – Haidyn Snyder (WSR) dec. Ali Russler (NHTV), 4-3.

155 – Trinity Rotgers (AGWSR) pinned Mairi Sessions (Decorah), :55.

170 – Naomi Simon (Decorah) pinned Kloe Hemmersbach (Waukon), :44.

190 – Isabelle Kipp (SW) pinned Kylie Willems (AGWSR), 1:49.

235 – (Round Robin) – Madison Hinrichs (WSR).

Third-place matches

100 – Amber Hoth (WSR) pinned Eva Sebastian (Crest), 3:32.

105 – Chloe Sheffield (Dec) pinned Kara Kennedy (Crest), 2:46.

115 – Kamina Munson (MC) pinned Ryan Reams (NP)

120 – Kaydn Meyer (SW) pinned Mae Wedemeier (S-F), 5:26.

125 – Isabel Christensen (S-F) pinned Claire Koester (NFV), 3:34.

130 – Alexis Hoeft (MC) pinned Ella Pitz (S-F), 1:07.

135 – Leslie Graves (NFV) pinned Evie Wagner (WSR), 3:23.

140 – Keira Myers (NHTV) pinned Mya Peterson (NCT), 2:25.  

145 – Lauren Luzum (Decorah) dec. Kallie Gibbons (MC), 7-0.

155 – Kamryn Stines (Decorah) pinned Saydey Scholbrock (Crest), :33.

170 – Karissa Oldenberger (WSR) dec. Aleah Eichenberger (NHTV), 2-1.

190 – Taryn Boehmer (MC) dec. Skyla Jevne (Decorah), 2-1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News