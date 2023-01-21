High School Girls' Wrestling: Waverly-Shell Rock crowns five, wins Decorah Winter Tournament

DECORAH – Five Waverly-Shell Rock girls claimed individual titles as the Go-Hawks won the Decorah Winter Tournament Saturday by five points over the host school.

WSR got victories from Eva Heise (125), Lily Stough (130), Kiara Djoumessi (140), Haidyn Snyder (145) and Madison Hinrichs (235) as the Go-Hawks scored 241 points.

Three of the championship performances came in a battle of ranked wrestlers.

Stough, ranked fifth, pinned ninth-ranked Ashley Bjork of Decorah in 57 seconds at 130. Third-ranked Djoumessi pinned ninth0ranked Kylie James of Mason City in 1:09, and fifth-ranked Snyder edged fourth-ranked Ali Russler of New Hampton-Turkey Valley, 4-3, at 145.

Heise pinned Chyann Bullerman-Yu of Crestwood in 1:23 for her title, while Hinrichs went 2-0 in a round-robin format in her division.

Other top performances for Waverly-Shell Rock came from Amber Hoth, third at 100, Brinley Meier, second at 120, and Karissa Oldenberger was third at 170.

Sumner-Fredericksburg tied for third with the North Central Trailblazers as the Cougars got runner-up finishes form Hillary Trainor at 105 and Cameryn Judisch at 115. Isabel Christensen was third at 125, while Mae Wedemeier and Ella Pitz were fourth at 120 and 130, respectively.