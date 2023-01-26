 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
SUPER REGIONAL PREVIEW

High School Girls' Wrestling: Union's Worthen hunting another state title

  • 0
Girls State Wrestling Champ 2

Union's Jillian Worthen's arm is raised after her victory against Osage's Gable Hemann last year during the 2022 championship round of Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

Over the past two seasons few have stood safely in the path of Union of La Porte City sophomore Jillian Worthen.

The undefeated and defending state champion opens defense of her title Friday at 11 a.m. in a Super Regional in Decorah.

The top-ranked wrestler at 105 has not lost to an Iowa high school female opponent in her career and is widely considered the favorite not only Friday, but Feb. 2-3 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, the site of the first sanctioned IGHSAU state tournament.

“I’m feeling good, feeling confident,” Worthen said recently. “I just got to keep focused and believe in my training.

“It is really just going hard as you can every match and leaving it all out there because I know regardless if I win or lose, my parents are going to love me the same. My teammates are going to love me the same.”

People are also reading…

Worthen enters the Super Regional, 21-0, where the top-four wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes will advance to the state tournament.

While her record is sparking, it hasn't been a completely easy season for Worthen by no means.

It took her most of the season to make scratch weight at 105, which was frustrating, primarily because she admits she put herself in bad position start.

“Definitely making scratch weight was a challenge,” Worthen said. “There are a lot easier ways to make scratch than the way I did it. So, yeah that was a  challenge.

“Moving forward, the challenge is to stay focused on my mental game.”

“Making scratch was definitely a battle,” agreed Knight head coach Bart Mehlert. “That is something she has under control now.”

Worthen's rise to one of the best female wrestlers in the state is of no surprise in the La Porte City area as she grew up around it

She followed brothers Jacob and Hunter (now wrestling at Oklahoma State) to all of their practices and competitions and for many years wrestled against the boys.

“As far as girls’ wrestling, she is way ahead of the curve,” Mehlert said. “I think that is her biggest thing is she wrestled the boys all the way up. She got pounded all the time, but she kept coming back.

“The biggest thing is trying to corral her from going big when she doesn’t need to risk going big to win. She hits stuff in matches that is high level and I would say she is fearless when it comes to that stuff to a point where she is winning a match big and she will still go for the big move.”

As a defending champ Worthen says she feels both the hunter and the hunted.

“I do feel like it is a little bit of both,” Worthen said. “There are still some girls I want to chase down, but I know since I won last year that there are girls chasing me down. I just got to stay calm and collected through it all.”

Union will take part of Region 7 at Luther College where Waterloo East and Waterloo West are headed. Region 8 will also be conducted at Luther with area squads Charles City, Crestwood, New Hampton-Turkey Valley, Osage and Sumner-Fredericksburg.

Waverly-Shell Rock, the defending champs will participate in Region 6 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Falls. The Go-Hawks have five ranked wrestlers.

Cedar Falls, winner of the Battle of Waterloo and most recently the Cedar Rapids Prairie Tournament, will compete in Region 3 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

“The girls have come a long ways from that very first meet to now,” Tiger head coach Ali Gerbracht said. “Their confidence…their drive honestly. They’ve been working hard, no what this is about and are ready to go for it.

“Especially the build up…not being ranked, being disrespected by not being ranked has fueled them a little bit.”

Super Regionals

At Iowa Events Center (Des Moines)

Area teams only listed

Friday, 11 a.m. (Top Four finishers qualify for state)

Region 3: Cedar Falls, North Tama

At Alliant Energy PowerHouse (Cedar Rapids)

Region 5: Independence

Region 6: East Buchanan, Waverly-Shell Rock

At Luther College (Decorah)

Region 7: Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center, Decorah, Denver, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler-Clarksville, Oelwein, Tripoli, Union, Waterloo East, Waterloo West.

Region 8: AGWSR, Charles City, Crestwood (Cresco), New Hampton-Turkey Valley, Osage, Sumner-Fredericksburg.

Area ranked wrestlers

100 – 1. Gable Hemann (Osage).

105 – 1. Jillian Worthen (Union), 4. Hillary Trainor (Sumner-Fredericksburg), 5. Chloe Sheffield (Decorah).

110 – 2. Jalynn Goodale (Osage), 5. Hope Chiattello (Cedar Falls).

115 – 4. Libby Stocks (Waterloo East).

120 – 8. Grace Stojohann (APGC).

125 – 4. Daneisha Watson (Waterloo East), 6. Eva Heise (Waverly-Shell Rock), 7. Chyann Bullerman-Yu (Crestwood), 8. Apryl Halsor (Cedar Falls).

130 – 1. Lilly Luft (Charles City), 4. Destiny Krum (East Buchanan), 5. Lilly Stough (Waverly-Shell Rock), 9. Ashley Bjork (Decorah), 10. Tierney Perkins (Crestwood).

135 – 2. Dakota Whitman (Independence).

140 – 3. Kiara Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock), 5. Andelyn Cabalka (East Buchanan), 7. Elizabeth Oleson (Charles City), 8. McKenzie Tollefson (Decorah).

145 – 4. Ali Russler (New Hampton/Turkey Valley), 5. Haidyn Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock).

155 – 3. Keeley Kehrli (East Buchanan), 5. Lauren Nicholas (Cedar Falls), 8. Destiny Kolheim (Charles City), 10. Mairi Sessions (Decorah).

170 – 1. Naomi Simon (Decorah), 6. Brooklyn Graham (East Buchanan),9. Leah Grimm (Osage).

190 – 3. Rachel Eddy (Independence), 7. Leah Stewart (Charles City), 8. Alyson Krum (East Buchanan).

235 – 4. Madison Hinrichs (Waverly-Shell Rock), 7. Ava Thompson (Charles City).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News