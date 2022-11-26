High School Girls' Wrestling Roundup: WSR tops CF for Linn-Mar title

MARION – Waverly-Shell Rock topped Cedar Falls in the Linn-Mar Girls’ Invitational Dual tournament Saturday.

The Go-Hawks recorded a 48-27 win in the final.

Each team went 4-0 in pool competition.

The Tigers downed East Buchanan (54-27), Southeast Polk (60-24), Dubuque Hempstead (66-18) and Linn-Mar (60-24) to win Pool A

In pool competition, Hope Chiatello at 115 and 120 went 4-0 win four pins, and Apryl Halsor went 4-0 with four falls at 125.

Emmalee Sharar was 4-0 at 190, Briar Ludeman was 4-0 at 235 with two pins, Annabelle Rohret and Natalie Blake were 4-0 at 100 and 105, respectively.

Lauren Whitt at 110 and Anna Johnson at 130 each were 3-1.

Waverly-Shell Rock beat Iowa City High 78-3, Cedar Rapids Prairie (54-19), Norwalk (72-6) and Dallas Center-Grimes (57-24).

The Go-Hawks saw Amber Hoth (100), Brinley Meier (120), Eve Heise (125), Kiara Djoumessi (140) Haidyn Snyder (145), Karissa Oldenburger (170) and Madison Hinrichs (235) all go 4-0 during pool competition.

Heise and Djoumessi each had four falls.

Ashley Heine at 115, Evie Wagner at 135 and Alexis Johnson at 190 all went 3-1.