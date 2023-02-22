CEDAR FALLS — Wrestling as a sanctioned sport under the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union became an instant hit in its inaugural season, ending on a high note with the state tournament.

That high continued for area competitors with the announcement of the Mississippi Valley Conference yearly awards and honors, Wednesday.

Cedar Falls head coach Ali Gerbracht, in no surprise, took home Coach of the Year honors. Gerbracht led the Tigers to titles at the Battle of Waterloo and Mississippi Valley Conference championship meet in addition to numerous other tournament titles.

The Tigers also qualified eight individuals for the inaugural state tournament held at the beginning of February.

Six Tigers found themselves named to the All-Conference First Team. Natalie Blake (100), Lauren Whitt (105), Hope Chiattello (110), Destiny Hoeppner (120), Apryl Halsor (125), Anna Johnson (130) and Briar Ludeman (235) earned First Team honors.

Lainey Schreck (135) earned Second Team honors while Lauren Nicholas (155) and Emmalee Sharar (190) received honorable mention.

Representing Waterloo West Alexis Ott (105) and Elizabeth Roberts (125) also received honorable mention.