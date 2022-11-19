High School Girls' Wrestling: Cedar Falls, Waterloo East wrestlers win titles

DECORAH – Five Cedar Falls wrestlers and two Waterloo East wrestlers captured individual titles Saturday at the Decorah High School Girls’ Fall Tourney.
Cedar Falls took second with 302 points.
The Tigers got championship performances from Lauren Whitt at 110, Hope Chiattello at 120 A, Abigail Schlader at 125, Destiny Hoeppner at 130 B and Lauren Nicholas at 155 A.
Additionally, Annabelle Rohret was second at 100 and Apryl Halsor at 130 B were second.
East got championship efforts from Libby Stocks at 115 where she pinned Rave Hoppe of Postville in 2:13 to win. Daniesha Watson won a round-robin bracket at 130 A pinning all three of her opponents.
Decorah Fall Tourney
Team standings: 1. Northwood-Kensett 307, 2. Cedar Falls 302, 3. Decorah 263, 4. Osage 239, 5. Crestwood 141, 6. Postville 125, 7. West Fork 99, 8. Waukon 83, 9. South Winneshiek 79, 10. Clear Lake 76, 11. North Fayette Valley 61, 12. MFL Mar Mac 59, 13. Waterloo East 52, 14. Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center 45.
Results
100 – 1. Gable Hemann (Osage), 3-0, 2. Annabelle Rohret (Cedar Falls), 2-1.
105 – Championship: Mia Kurth (Waukon) dec. Mariah Michaels (N-K), 7-3. Third-place: Abby Beaty (NK) pinned Eva Sebastion (Crestwood), 2:29.
110 – Championship: Lauren Whitt (CF) dec. Emma Hall (N-K), 7-4. Third place: Addie Isaacson (Crest) pinned Jasmine Schwartz (N-K), :33.
115 – Championship: Libby Stocks (Waterloo East) pinned Raven Hoppe (Postville), 2:13. Third-place: Sierra Hansmeier (Crestwood) pinned Kaylan Riley (CF), :22.
120 A – Championship: Hope Chiattello (CF) pinned Kadence Pape (MFL), 5:52. Third place: Maddie Swenson (Osage) pinned Josseline Hageman (SW), 2:31.
120 B – Championship: Dulce Lopez (Post) pinned Annaston Stene (N-K), :49. Third place: Mya Howes (N-K) pinned Jaden Swarts (CF), 3:29.
125 A – Championship: Abigail Schlader (CF) pinned Lanie Hanna (N-K), 3:38. Third place: Lia Wagner (Osage) pinned Kaylie Havig (Osage), 4:00.
125 B – Championship: Chyann Bullerman-Yu (Crest) dec. Kaydn Meyer (SW), 13-3. Third place: Preslee Dickman (WF) pinned Jessika Ausborn (N-K), :58.
130 A – 1. Daniesha Watson (East), 3-0. 2. Odessa Nibbelink (Crestwood), 2-1.
130 B – Championship: Destiny Hoeppner (CF) pinned Apryl Halsor (CF), 4:52. Third place: Braelyn Meyer (NFV) pinned Lily Wilson (N-K), 2:58.
135 – Championship: Tierney Perkins (Crest) dec. Ashley Bjork (Decorah), 4-3. Third-place: Anastasia Simon (Decorah) pinned Leslie Graves (NFV), 4:23.
140 – Championship: Mackenzie Bachman (MFL) dec. Katelynn Huebsch (Osage), 6-1. Third place: McKenzie Tollefson (Decorah) pinned Kayden Muller, 3:34.
145 – Championship: Aubrey Chapman (Osage) pinned Kelby Kerndt (Decorah), 3:06. Third place: Amelia Wadsworth (Decorah) pinned Drew Swart (Decorah), :56.
155 A – Championship: Lauren Nicholas (CF) pinned Lauren Luzum (Decorah), 5:13. Third place: Mairi Sessions (Decorah) pinned Kamryn Steines (Decorah), 4:45).
155 B – Championship: Olivia Fausnaugh (Clear Lake) pinned Kimberly Perez (Postville), :43. Third place: Charlene Prazak (N-K) dec. Katrina Halonen (N-K), 13-12, SV.
170 – Championship: Naomi Simon (Decorah) pinned Kloe Hemmersbach (Waukon), 1:14. Third place: Harmoney Fessler (WF) pinned Olivia Bossom (Waukon), 3:34.
190 – Championship: Leah Grimm (Osage) dec. Isabelle Kipp (SW), 3-1. Third place: Fernanda Ramirez (WF) pinned Avery Hoffmeyer (N-K), 1:07.
235 – Championship: Skyla Jevne (Decorah) pinned Vanessa Schnuelle (Post), 1:09. Third place: Emma Schipper (Osage) pinned Ava Woltzen (N-K), :25.
