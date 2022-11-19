High School Girls' Wrestling: Cedar Falls, Waterloo East wrestlers win titles

DECORAH – Five Cedar Falls wrestlers and two Waterloo East wrestlers captured individual titles Saturday at the Decorah High School Girls’ Fall Tourney.

Cedar Falls took second with 302 points.

The Tigers got championship performances from Lauren Whitt at 110, Hope Chiattello at 120 A, Abigail Schlader at 125, Destiny Hoeppner at 130 B and Lauren Nicholas at 155 A.

Additionally, Annabelle Rohret was second at 100 and Apryl Halsor at 130 B were second.

East got championship efforts from Libby Stocks at 115 where she pinned Rave Hoppe of Postville in 2:13 to win. Daniesha Watson won a round-robin bracket at 130 A pinning all three of her opponents.