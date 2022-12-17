High School Girls' Wrestling: Cedar Falls takes down the giants, wins Battle of Waterloo title

WATERLOO – Ali Gerbracht is convinced she should by Amazon stock.

Behind a huge amount of heart and grit, the Cedar Falls girls wrestling team did something nobody saw possible Saturday, except for the Tigers

Using 39 pins in five matches, including eight in its championship clinching, 48-36, win over Waverly-Shell Rock, Cedar Falls emerged as the Battle of Waterloo champions.

Bettendorf and Waverly-Shell Rock were heavy favorites coming into the event, but Cedar Falls beat them both over the weekend finishing 5-0.

“I’m ordering pins off Amazon every day,” laughed Gerbracht of her team’s pinning abilities.

After going 3-0 on Friday, the Tigers followed up that performance with a victory over Osage, 60-24, before its showdown with the Go-Hawks.

And like it had all weekend, Cedar Falls showed no fear.

The Tigers fell behind 30-18, but then rattled off five straight pins starting at 100 by Natalie Blake in a hard-fought match she trailed to Amber Hoth.

Lauren Whitt (105), Hope Chiattello (110), Jasmine Oleson (115) and the match and championship clincher by Destiny Hoeppner at 120.

Lainey Schreck at 135, Lauren Nicholas at 155 and Emmalee Sharar at 190 also had falls for the Tigers.

“We knew we weren’t the expected team to win, but we knew we were going to put everything on the line and take it away” Chiattello said.

Waverly-Shell Rock got off to a great start with falls from Lilly Stough at 130, Kiara Djoumessi at 140, Haidyn Snyder at 145, Karissa Oldenburger at 170 and Madison Hinrichs at 235.

But when the table turned to the lower-weights, Cedar Falls grabbed and kept all the momentum.

“That is the heart to it,” Gerbracht said. “Going out there no matter what period, what situation it is you are fighting to win. The match isn’t over until somebody’s hand is getting raised at the end of it.

“It’s a lot of heart and hard work. They want to do it for the team and not for themselves, and they just really impress me every time they go out.”

The victory and performance is even more remarkable when you factor in the Tigers have just three wrestlers on their roster that wrestled before this year.

Asked if at the start of the season she could envision a group this inexperienced winning a prestigious tournament like the Battle, Gerbracht was emphatic.

“No,” exclaimed Gerbracht. “If you are thinking of last year, it would be that would be cool if we were in the championship. This year, I was we have a shot.

“We came here and we were going to go out, give it our all and we were not backing down.”

Chiattello said year ago it was her and eight teammates. This year, the Tigers have 35 wrestlers out.

“We knew with a full lineup, we could take it, especially if nobody expected us too,” Chiattello said.

Cedar Falls says the win hopefully will fill them with a ton of confidence as the season heads into its second half.

“It does…gives us a lot more confidence that we now know we are one of the top teams in the state,” Nicholas said.

Gerbracht reminder her team confidence should never be a problem.

“Every time I step into the room I tell them if you don’t have confidence you have push-ups, and they don’t like push-ups,” Gerbracht laughed.

Bettendorf finished second despite a loss to Osage in its final match, 54-27.

The Green Devils were third, and the defending champion Go-Hawks were fourth in the 16-team field.

Photos: Cedar Valley Wrestlers at the Battle of Waterloo tournament on Saturday Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 13 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 21 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 22 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 23 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 1 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 2 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 3 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 4 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 5 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 6 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 7 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 8 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 9 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 10 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 11 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 12 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 14 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 15 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 16 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 17 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 18 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 19 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 20 Battle of Waterloo Sat 1 Battle of Waterloo Sat 2 Battle of Waterloo Sat 3 Battle of Waterloo Sat 4 Battle of Waterloo Sat 5 Battle of Waterloo Sat 6 Battle of Waterloo Sat 7 Battle of Waterloo Sat 8 Battle of Waterloo Sat 9 Battle of Waterloo Sat 10 Battle of Waterloo Sat 11 Battle of Waterloo Sat 12 Battle of Waterloo Sat 13 Battle of Waterloo Sat 14 Battle of Waterloo Sat 15 Battle of Waterloo Sat 16 Battle of Waterloo Sat 17 Battle of Waterloo Sat 18

Results

Girls Division

Championship pool

Bettendorf 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 36

Cedar Falls 60, Osage 24

Cedar Falls 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 36

Osage 54, Bettendorf 27

7th-8th Pool

Independence 66, Waterloo West 6

Norwalk 36, Waterloo East 18

Independence 66, Norwalk 12

Waterloo East 24, Waterloo West 15

5th-6th Pool

Crestwood 57, West Des Moines Valley 24

Crestwood 46, Dallas Center-Grimes 33

Dubuque Senior 60, West Des Moines Valley 22.

Dallas Center-Grimes 43, Dubuque Senior 34

3rd-4th pool

East Buchanan 34, Charles City 27

North Scott 45 Charles City 36

East Buchanan 48, Linn-Mar 30

Linn-Mar 41, North Scott 36