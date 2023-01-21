High School Girls' Wrestling: Cedar Falls girls claim Prairie title

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls had seven wrestlers finish third or better as the Tigers claimed the Cedar Rapids Prairie Girls wrestling tournament Saturday.
Cedar Falls edged the hosts, 206-202, to win.
Lauren Whitt at 105 and Hope Chiattello at 110 won individual titles for the Tigers. Whitt went 3-0 in a round-robin format to win her division.
Chiattello pinned Kenedy Stolk of Dubuque Senior in 1:16 in the 110 championship match.
Cedar Falls also had Natalie Blake take second at 100, Destiny Hoeppner second at 120, Apryl Halsor second at 125, Anna Johnson second at 130 and Lainey Schreck was third at 135.
Waterloo West’s Elizabeth Roberts was third at 125. Roberts won by medical forfeit over Reese Roberts of Linn-Mar in the third-place match.
Summary
Prairie Invite
Team Standings: 1. Cedar Falls 206, 2. CR Prairie 202, 3. CR Kennedy 173, 4. Western Dubuque 125, 5. Dubuque Senior and Linn-Mar 114, 7. CR Jefferson and Dubuque Hempstead 106, 9. Iowa City High 95, 10. Dubuque Wahlert 61, 11. Iowa City Liberty 57, 12. Waterloo West 37, 13. CR Washignton 20, 14. Iowa City West 12.
Championship Matches
100 – Myah Rausch (CRP) dec. Natalie Blake (CF), 5-0.
105 – Round robin – 1. Lauren Whitt (CF).
110 – Hope Chiattello (CF) pinned Kenedy Stok (DS), 1:16.
115 – Hannah Reel (DS) dec. Olivia Hallam (CRK), 15-2.
120 – Ally Jelinek (LM) pinned Destiny Hoeppner (CF), 3:00.
125 – Mackenzie Childers (CRP) pinned Apryl Halsor (CF), 1:52.
130 – Claire Brown (ICH) pinned Anna Johnson (CF), 5:31.
135 – Ayla Osterkamp (DH) dec. Hayley Setrum (LM), 4-3.
140 – Jade Hynek (CRP) pinned Sarah Roling (WD), 3:53.
145 – Jolee Strohmeyer (DS) pinned Claire Hynek (CRP), 3:16.
155 – Eriak Brokovich (CRP) dec. Josie Jecklin (WD), 3-2 TB.
170 – Joscelyn Stricker (CRK) dec. Luisa Meade (CRP), 6-3.
190 – Ella Brown (CRK) pinned Chloe Heefner (CRP), 1:50.
235 – Adriana Shepherd (WD) dec. Katelyn Brokus (DH), 4-3.
