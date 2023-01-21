High School Girls' Wrestling: Cedar Falls girls claim Prairie title

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls had seven wrestlers finish third or better as the Tigers claimed the Cedar Rapids Prairie Girls wrestling tournament Saturday.

Cedar Falls edged the hosts, 206-202, to win.

Lauren Whitt at 105 and Hope Chiattello at 110 won individual titles for the Tigers. Whitt went 3-0 in a round-robin format to win her division.

Chiattello pinned Kenedy Stolk of Dubuque Senior in 1:16 in the 110 championship match.

Cedar Falls also had Natalie Blake take second at 100, Destiny Hoeppner second at 120, Apryl Halsor second at 125, Anna Johnson second at 130 and Lainey Schreck was third at 135.

Waterloo West’s Elizabeth Roberts was third at 125. Roberts won by medical forfeit over Reese Roberts of Linn-Mar in the third-place match.