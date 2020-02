Go-Hawks roar into State Duals

WAVERLY -- Waverly-Shell Rock won every match and stormed into the Class 3A State Duals Wednesday with a 79-0 beatdown of Western Dubuque.

All 14 of the Go-Hawks' wins were good for bonus points. Luke Walker, Ryder Block and Bailey Roybal set the tone with pins in the first three matches.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Cayden Langreck, Evan Yant, McCrae Hagarty Jentry Staack, Jake Walker and Brayden Wolf also recorded pins while Carter Fecht, Aiden Riggins and Carter Proffitt racked up technical falls.

At Fort Dodge, Cedar Falls defeated Spencer in the opening match, 45-25. Henry Koehn and Logan Vallejo got the Tigers going with major decisions, while Connor McCartan, Jackson Barth, Dylan Whitt, Ryley Barnett, Ben Bowman pinned their opponents.

A loaded Fort Dodge squad then overpowered the Tigers in the title match to advance to the State Duals. Cedar Falls got a forffeit win from Collin Bohnenkamp at 220 and a pin from Markus Ambrose at heavyweight.