Go-Hawks ready for home stretch

From an outsiders perspective, it would be hard to find anything to improve on from Waverly-Shell Rock's performance Wednesday night against Cedar Falls.

Don't tell that to Go-Hawks head coach Eric Whitcome.

While WSR achieved a convincing 68-6 victory to earn a spot in the State Dual Tournament next week while suffering only one loss on the night, Whitcome believes the Go-Hawks can be even better.

"I actually had a list of things (we can do better)," said Whitcome. "Ways we can score more points, ways we can be more effective in the position we're trying to get to. I wrote down seven, eight, nine things that we're going to work on over the next couple of days that I think will provide opportunities for us to get better and put more points on the board."

It's hard to imagine how many more points the Go-Hawks could possibly score. Waverly-Shell Rock won the first four matches of the evening by Fall as they spent barely five minutes on the mat in total. Ryder Block at the 138 spot won in just 15 seconds. It was as strong of a start as they could hope for.

Cedar Falls' only win on the evening came when Dylan Whitt won in the 152 spot by Fall in just 35 seconds. Considering that Whitt is one of the best 152 pounders in the state, that's not exactly a bad loss.

After winning the next two matches by technical fall and decision, respectively, WSR won three straight bouts by fall, including the 195 match in which McCrae Hagarty needed just 12 seconds to take victory. After 285 pounder Jake Walker won by default, Waverly won the last three matches by decision, fall and decision.

"This is the first step in the postseason for us in regards to the state series," said Whitcome. "Our next step is Saturday in the district tournament."

