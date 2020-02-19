Go-Hawks follow 1-2 punch of Block, Roybal

“I’m going out there for my partner, Bailey Roybal,” Block adds. “I do it because I know he will be doing his part and that kind of gets the ball rolling for us.”

Block and Roybal have been nearly inseparable. In the offseason, both train at Sebolt Wrestling Academy where they are frequent training partners. And since the high school regular season started in November, they’ve sharpened each other on a daily basis in the W-SR wrestling room.

“I spend almost every day of the week with him,” Roybal said.

“I don’t know if I’d be where I’m at if I didn’t have him pushing me every day in practice,” Block added. “He will tell me to pick it up if he thinks I’m lagging.”

Go-Hawks head coach Eric Whitcome said the two have been good at raising each other’s level.

“Obviously, Ryder has had a ton of success growing up, but it is good having your friend, mentor there pushing you every step of the way,” Whitcome said. “That has been really positive for those guys. They have fed off each other.”

While Block and Roybal have been frequent catalysts for the Go-Hawks, they aren’t the only igniters in the lineup.