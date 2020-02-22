Go-Hawks earn seventh state championship

The dominating performance came after a crushing, 29-26 loss to SEP, in the 3A state dual championship on Wednesday.

“They were heartbroken, and it is amazing to see how quickly teenagers can gather their emotions and put their energy back into coming out in the toughest tournament of the year and competing the way that they did,” Whitcome added. “To be honest with you, I didn’t think the first round we looked great. We looked good enough to win. But we looked tight and tense, and after that our kids just rolled and looked great the entire tournament.

“Super proud of everything they did. Super proud of my coaching staff and the job they have done with these kids.”

The Go-Hawks came out of the gates firing on Thursday recording seven falls and a major decision on day one to lead, on a day Whitcome described them as being tight and tense. The tournament was really where WSR won the tournament as it pushed seven wrestlers into the semifinals, four of them by fall and another by major decision and nine of them earning state medals.

Saturday evening’s finals were icing on the cake for the Go-Hawks and it started like has all year with the devastating one-two combo of Ryder Block and Bailey Roybal at 106 and 113.