Go-Hawks charge into 3A lead

“I just caught him and sat him back to his back,” Walker said.

The first day was much like one W-SR put together last February when it recorded five falls and a technical fall in the opening session to vault into a first-day lead it never relinquished as it marched to a sixth traditional title.

“It was good, but we can do better. We all think we can do better,” Walker added.

The Go-Hawks also got pins from Ryder Block at 106, Bailey Roybal at 113, Evan Yant at 152, McCrae Hagarty at 170, Jake Walker at 195 and Brayden Wolf at 220. Carter Proffitt added a major decision at 160, and top-seeded Aiden Riggins won his opener at 132.

Go-Hawks head coach Eric Whitcome was leery heading into the day because he wasn’t sure of his team’s mental state after the 29-26 loss to Southeast Polk a night earlier in the dual final.

“A little surprising,” Whitcome said. “I thought we were a little tight. But overall the guys put together a good round. Overall the guys did a great job of battling through some adversity and performing at a high level.”