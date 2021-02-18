Go-Hawks advance eight to quarters, sit in second

Waterloo West senior Kaden Karns felt he left too much to chance last year at the state championships. Karns lost a championship-side match he felt he should’ve won. Eventually, he wrestled back to finish seven at 120 pounds.

Down a weight, Karns opened his third state tournament with a dominating 11-0 victory over JJ Maihan of Ankeny in a 113-pound match.

Karns needed two second period tilts to open up Maihan after leading just 1-0 after the first period when he forced two stall calls on the Ankeny sophomore.

“My goal for this tournament was to come in and dominate everyone,” Karns said. “I don’t want to settle for scoring a couple of times or winning by a couple of points. I really want to go out and dominate. I don’t want anybody to be able to keep it close so I’ve focused on that to make sure nobody gets that chance.”

Two of Cedar Falls’s three qualifiers advanced to Friday, including Dylan Whitt at 138.

Whitt scrambled out of some second period trouble against Fort Madison’s Gavin Wiseman before going hitting what he calls the ‘Mark Hall roll’ for a pin in 5:28.