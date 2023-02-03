CORALVILLE – Waverly-Shell Rock pushed three wrestlers into the semifinals and clinched at least a share of first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state championship Friday at Xtream Arena.

The Go-Hawks have 117 points through consolation semifinals and seventh-place matches and only one team, East Buchanan have enough possible points to catch and tie them for the title.

Kiara Djoumessi at 140, Haidyn Snyder at 145 and Madison Hinrichs at 235 will all wrestle for titles tonight.

Osage’s Gable Hemann at 100, Charles City’s Lilly Luft at 130, Jillian Worthen of Union at 105 and Naomi Simon of Decorah at 170 also reached the finals.

This story will be updated after the finals which start at 6 p.m.

The Go-Hawks set the stage for their historic victory with a solid opening day followed up by a great morning session Friday.

It actually didn’t get off to the best start as it lost its first blood-round match of the day, but Eva Heise and Lilly Stough followed with WB wins each.

Heise went on finish seventh at 125 pinning Autumn Stonecypher of West Fork in the seventh-place match in 4 minutes and 29 seconds.

Stough finished seventh at 130 as she beat Claire Brown of Iowa City High, 6-3, to take a step higher on the podium.

Then the Go-Hawks got three humungous semifinal victories from Djoumessi, Snyder and Hinrichs, all matches WSR wrestler was the underdog.

But for Djoumessi, Snyder and Hinrichs they didn’t see it that way.

Djoumessi, seeded third, following a pre-match individual dance party to the soundtrack of Mamma Mia, pinned second-seeded Sarah Lewis of Centerville in 1 minute and 52 seconds.

“Before I went out on the mat my dad (Alain, WSR assistant coach) told me you were born for wrestling,” Djoumessi said. “So I was excited I was able to prove I am one of Iowa’s best.”

As for her prep work for the semifinals?

“I love wrestling so much. Warming up for my matches I like dancing…to Mamma Mia,” Djoumessi said. “I have this little dance where I go dah, dah, dah-dah-dah…some people need to really be focused before a match, and I wrestle best when I am really loose and having fun. I think that puts me apart from other people.”

One match later, Snyder avenged two-regular season losses to second-seeded Ali Russler of New Hampton/Turkey Valley, 4-3, in a 145 semifinal. It was Snyder's second win over Russler as she also beat her, 4-3, in the Decorah Invitational finals two weeks ago.

“I just knew I had to get what I wanted,” said Snyder who won her 100th career match in the quarterfinals Thursday. “I’ve had a lot of close matches with her and I think it was a mental thing for me. I had to be mentally tough.”

Snyder built a 4-1 lead before holding off a Russler late rally in a match that mirrored their regular season tilts.

“Actually, I got this black eye from her a couple of Saturday’s ago,” Snyder smiled. “That was a really hard match. I practiced defending her single a lot…prepared for six hard minutes and that really helped me get through it.”

Hinrichs capped off the Go-Hawks rally from second after day one to first place by defeating defending 220 IWCOA state champion Savannah Sistad of Creston, 4-2, in sudden victory, scoring on the edge of the mat in the closing seconds to punch her ticket to the finals.

Cedar Falls will finish with two medalists. Lauren Whitt is slated to wrestle for fifth at 105, while Brair Ludeman finished seventh at 235.

Ludeman pinned Haley Armstrong of SWAT in 36 seconds for seventh.

Additional area medalists will be Jalynn Goodale of Osage at 110, Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg at 105, Dakota Whitman and Rachel Eddy of Independence at 135 and 190, respectively.

East Buchanan of Winthrop will have five medalists – Destiny Krum (130), Andelyn Cabalka (140), Keely Kehrli (155), Brooklyn Graham (170) and Alyson Krum (190).

In addition to Simon, Decorah will have Lauren Luzum at 145 and Kamryn Steines at 190 medal.

