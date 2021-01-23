Girls' state wrestling: Waverly-Shell Rock continues to set the standard

After a tense semifinal round, Meier admitted by the time his sixth wrestler qualified for the finals, his heart was nearly beating out of his chest.

“Our hometown news guy came over and asked me what my heart rate was, and it was 147 on my Apple watch,” Meier said. “That is what you train for. For the girls to get in those grind matches, and figure out how to pull out the win.”

The Go-Hawks dominated the team standings with 256 points, clinching the school’s third consecutive state title. In 2020, the Go-Hawks won with 156.6 points, and they won in 2019 with 144.

One title is hard. Two even more so. But three? A three-peat is a near-impossible task. But not for the Go-Hawks.

“The girls are extremely coachable,” Meier said. “They’re extremely gritty, as far as being able to battle through adversity, and we have a bunch of girls that buy into the system.”

Elsewhere on the mat, Charles City wound up with a pair of champions, in 120-pound senior Kiki Connell and sophomore Lilly Luft at 126.

After Luft’s win, she pointed to the sky in honor of her late brother, Logan Luft, who died at the age of 15, and was the inspiration behind Iowa’s “Logan’s Law.”