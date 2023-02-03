CORALVILLE – Kiara Djoumessi did it again, and again with a smile on her face.

Proving doubters wrong and that she had been the No. 1 wrestler at 140 pounds all year long, the Waverly-Shell Rock junior capped off a perfect 50-0 season by pinning Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Mahri Manz in 1 minute and 6 seconds to win an individual title.

And to her elation, her victory clinched the Go-Hawks team title at the inaugural IGHSAU Girls’ State Wrestling Championships Friday at Xtream Arena.

And, finally, in addition to a gold medals for her individual and team titles, Djoumessi earned a more coveted Pink Shirt that the IGHSAU gives to all team state champions.

“It is so awesome,” Djoumessi said. “I really, really wanted a pink shirt because I missed my opportunity to get one in volleyball.”

With her dad, Alain, a two-time all-American at Wartburg College in her corner, Djoumessi countered a shot by Manz, planted her on her back and immediately sealed the win.

“Sometimes I can catch girls in positions they are not good at,” Djoumessi said. I’m pretty good at capitalizing off other people’s mistakes.

“All season I kind of had a chip on my shoulder that I knew I was number but it was not showing in different places. Today was just showing that I can wrestle at a high caliber.”

The Go-Hawks had two other finalists.

Haidyn Snyder lost by fall in the 145 match to Emma Peach of Iowa Valley in 3:58. While, Madison Hinrichs was pinned by Spencer state champion Olivia Huckfelt in 3:25 in the 235 state final.

Those losses stung, but the Go-Hawks were all smiles when they lifted their state team championship trophy.

WSR finished with 123 points, edging a hard-charging East Buchanan squad that produced four falls in placing matches to finish with 113 points. Decorah was third with 108, and Osage took fifth with 73.

“They believed in their training. They believed in their system and they believed in their teammates,” Go-Hawk head coach Josh Meier said. “In the end, we scored enough to win it.

“I’m proud of them because they put in the effort, the time and dedication…and the self-doubt, they put it aside and executed. I’m proud because this is the first sanctioned girls state tournament so to win the first one and bring it back to Waverly-Shell Rock … it is important to the community and our girls.”

Union of La Porte City sophomore Jillian Worthen captured the 105-pound title with a dominating 10-1 win over Immortal Wrestling Club training partner Layla Phillips of Mason City.

Worthen scored 45 seconds into the first period and steadily built her lead over the remaining 5:15 of the match.

It is the second title for Worthen who won at 100 in the last year of the IWCOA sponsored version as she finished 31-0.

“Pretty good,” Worthen said of how she feels. “It was expected. Like I said earlier, treat every match in the tournament like it is the state finals. I knew after winning last year that girls were going to want to step up against me and overall I wrestled a very good tournament.”

Cedar Falls took 11th with 62 points and had a pair of medalists in Lauren Whitt, sixth at 105, and Briar Ludeman took seventh at 235. Ludeman pinned Haley Armstrong of SWAT in 36 seconds for seventh.

“We learned where we are at and we know where we need to grow,” Cedar Falls head coach Ali Gerbracht said. “Overall I’m actually pretty satisfied. We may not have gotten everybody into the finals, everybody on the podium, everybody through to that second day but overall I’m really happy with how they grew as wrestlers and as persons.”

Osage sophomore Gable Hemann fell in the 100 pound title match to Racoon River Northwest’s Katie Biscoglia, 5-2.

The Go-Hawks set the stage for their historic victory with a solid opening day followed up by a great morning session Friday.

It actually didn’t get off to the best start as it lost its first blood-round match of the day, but Eva Heise and Lilly Stough followed with WB wins each.

Heise went on finish seventh at 125 pinning Autumn Stonecypher of West Fork in the seventh-place match in 4 minutes and 29 seconds.

Stough finished seventh at 130 as she beat Claire Brown of Iowa City High, 6-3, to take a step higher on the podium.

Then the Go-Hawks got three humungous semifinal victories from Djoumessi, Snyder and Hinrichs, all matches WSR wrestler was the underdog.

But for Djoumessi, Snyder and Hinrichs they didn’t see it that way.

Djoumessi, seeded third, following a pre-match individual dance party to the soundtrack of Mamma Mia, pinned second-seeded Sarah Lewis of Centerville in 1 minute and 52 seconds.

“Before I went out on the mat my dad (Alino, WSR assistant coach) told me you were born for wrestling,” Djoumessi said. “So I was excited I was able to prove I am one of Iowa’s best.”

As for her prep work for the semifinals?

“I love wrestling so much. Warming up for my matches I like dancing…to Mamma Mia,” Djoumessi said. “I have this little dance where I go dah, dah, dah-dah-dah…some people need to really be focused before a match, and I wrestle best when I am really loose and having fun. I think that puts me apart from other people.”

One match later, Snyder avenged two-regular season losses to second-seeded Ali Russler of New Hampton/Turkey Valley, 4-3, in a 145 semifinal.

“I just knew I had to get what I wanted,” said Snyder who won her 100th career match in the quarterfinals Thursday. “I’ve had a lot of close matches with her and I think it was a mental thing for me. I had to be mentally tough.”

Snyder built a 4-1 lead before holding off a Russler late rally in a match that mirrored their regular season tilts.

“Actually, I got this black eye from her a couple of Saturday’s ago,” Snyder smiled. “That was a really hard match. I practiced defending her single a lot…prepared for six hard minutes and that really helped me get through it.”

Hinrichs capped off the Go-Hawks rally from second after day one to first place by defeating defending 220 IWCOA state champion Savannah Sistad of Creston, 4-2, in sudden victory, scoring on the edge of the mat in the closing seconds to punch her ticket to the finals.

Additional area medalists are Jalynn Goodale of Osage at 110, Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg at 105, Dakota Whitman and Rachel Eddy of Independence at 135 and 190, respectively.

East Buchanan of Winthrop had five medalists – Destiny Krum (130), Andelyn Cabalka (140), Keely Kehrli (155), Brooklyn Graham (170) and Alyson Krum (190).

In addition to state champion Naomi Simon, who pinned Libby Dix of Mount Venon in 1:35 at 170, Decorah had Lauren Luzum at 145 and Kamryn Steines at 190 medal.

