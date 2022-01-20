Girls State Wrestling Tournament begins Friday

The 2022 IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament is back for year four and this year it's literally bigger than ever.

For the second consecutive year, the tournament will be held at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, but this year there are more than 700 girls registered to compete. Wrestling begins Friday at 10 a.m. and will continue on Saturday. Saturday's events will begin at 10 a.m. with the championship rounds starting at 5 p.m. including the 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th place matches. You can find brackets for this weekend online at IA Wrestle Hub.

In addition to being bigger this year (this will be the first time the event is split into two days), there are a few other changes coming. This year's championship rounds will be preceded by a special Parade of Champions at 4:40 p.m. for the first time.

Additionally, this year will see a change in how team points are compiled.

There will be 15 weight categories at 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 140, 145, 155, 170 and 190, 220 and 285. The medalist format will be top-10 this season with each team designating their point scorers.

As was the case the first three years, Waverly-Shell Rock are the heavy favorites to win it all this season. They bring a loaded roster to Coralville this weekend led by 130 pounder Macey Smith. Even with the format change, the Go-Hawks are expected to perform quite well.

They're not alone in representing the Cedar Valley, of course. Cedar Falls will send their team to Coralville along with Denver and many others.

While girls wrestling is still not yet officially sanctioned, it seems to be getting closer and closer. With an additional day of wrestling, a parade of champions, and over 700 competitors packing it in this year, official recognition should now be closer than ever.

