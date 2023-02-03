CORALVILLE – Lilly Luft’s hand was raised and she was spun around by an official so all the fans at Xtream Arena could acknowledge the state champion wrestler.

As her hand was dropped, Luft raised it back to the sky and pointed after beating Vinton-Shellsburg’s Chloe Sanders, 9-0, in the 130-pound state final at the inaugural IGHSAU Girls’ State Wrestling Championships Friday.

Shortly after signing her bracket as state champion to climb into the stands where she shared hugs with her family and 13-year old Ember Henderson.

It was at the moment of the hug with Henderson that Luft felt her brother, Logan.

“I was just giving a big thanks to what started me on this journey and my career, because it was all for my brother, Logan,” Luft said of the point to the sky.

Logan died tragically at the age of 15 in 2017 following an ATV accident. An organ donor, Logan’s organs and tissues helped save more than 20 individuals in states all over the Midwest.

Henderson, then age seven, received his heart.

“His heart recipient was here tonight,” Luft continued. “Her seeing me wrestle this weekend was so amazing. I’m so grateful they got to come and watch.”

Luft said she knew Henderson was coming to watch her roughly two weeks ago and added the Louisville, Kentucky native had wanted to come watch Luft at previous IWCOA state champions but her health and COVID prevented her from making.

When Luft got to greet her in the stands it made the moment even sweeter.

“That felt so good,” Luft said of the hug with Henderson. “Like I said, this was for Logan in the beginning, and it felt like he was there with me tonight because she was here. To hve that huge with her felt really great.”

Luft went on to share that she has gotten closer to Henderson over the past few years.

“She has a lot of similarities to Logan and she likes a lot of the same things which is cool,” Luft added. “When she got the heart, after her surgery, she started looking up army movies, fishing and camping…all those things that Logan loved, all those hobbies he loved to do.”

With more than 125 career victories and three state titles, Luft will move on to wrestle at the University of Iowa next winter where Logan had dreamt of wrestling.

While Luft says she feels like part of that is fulfilling his dream, it now is filling hers.

“He was my drive to start,” Luft said. “But a lot of goals and aspirations I set for this sport have changed throughout the years. All Glory to God because he has given me the ability to wrestle and I’m grateful for that.”

