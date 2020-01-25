Girls state wrestling: Lienhard, Waverly-Shell Rock claim titles

WAVERLY -- Laken Lienhard can hit the deep 3-ball. She can dish with the best of them. But that is on a basketball court.
Throw a mat down in the center of that court and Lienhard can dominate, too.
After years of traveling to wrestling tournaments to watch older brothers Caleb and Chase, Lienhard got her shot this weekend at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials girls' state championships at Waverly-Shell Rock high school.
Lienhard made the most of it.
Recording four first-period pins, including decking Iowa City West’s Mami Selemani in the 145-pound final, Lienhard became Crestwood’s first girls’ state champion wrestler Saturday.
“It has been pretty fun, especially competing alongside some of my teammates,” Lienhard said. “This feels pretty good. My brothers, they helped me get to this point. I've got to thank them, too.”
Lienhard, a member of three Crestwood girls’ state basketball tournament teams and the second-leading scorer on the Cadets’ second-ranked 3A squad, took charge early in her championship match.
Hitting a quick outside single and finishing strong in the first 30 seconds, Lienhard kept the pressure on and finished the win with six seconds to spare in the first period.
In four matches, Lienhard, wrestled a total of 5:08.
“I have been working pretty hard the last few weeks just to be aggressive and doing what I know how to do,” Lienhard said. “My coaches said get a feel for what she wants to do and hit my shot, don’t try to counter and just be aggressive. That is what I did.”
Waverly-Shell Rock repeated as team champion with 156.5 points. The Go-Hawks opened the day by going 5-0 in the quarterfinals.
W-SR did not finish with any champions, but got a runner-up finish from Annika Behrends at 132, a fourth from Avery Meier at 126, third from Macy Smith at 138, sixth from Kennedy Eastman at 145 and a sixth from Bailey Walsh at 170.
“We set a lot of individual goals and you either accomplished them or you fought for your best possible finish and that is what we did as much as we could,” Behrends said. “It feels pretty good. We are excited we were able to pull off the repeat.”
Charles City took second with 128 points, while Dubuque Wahlert (121), Osage (119) and Iowa City West (103) rounded out the top five.
You have free articles remaining.
The Comets had six girls reach the podium -- Marissa Gallup (8th at 106), Kiki Connell (sixth at 120), Toni Maloy (sixth at 126), Lilly Luft (fourth at 132), Allie Cross (seventh at 145) and Kalysta Rodriguez (fourth at 285).
Several area wrestlers made the finals.
In a rematch from 2019 at 106, Bettendorf’s Ella Schmit scored an early takedown and added a pair of reversals in the second and third periods to avenge a loss to AGWSR’s Ali Gerbracht with a 6-0 victory.
Then, there were three repeat champions.
Davenport North’s Tateum Park was the first wrestler to repeat as state champion when she pinned Starmont’s Kari German in 12 seconds at 113. Pleasant Valley’s Chloe Clemons followed suit at 120 with a pin in 3:14 over Meridian Snitker of Waukon.
Making it three straight at 126 was Davenport Central’s Sydney Park as she rode a first-period takedown to a 6-3 win over Osage’s Emma Grimm.
The string of wrestlers defending titles ended at 132, when Glenwood’s Abby McIntyre pinned Behrends in 4:59.
Adding to her family’s strong wrestling history, Lisbon freshman Janell Aliva topped Olivia Diggins of Logan-Magnolia, 2-1, in the 138 final.
Aliva joins brother, Robert, who won a 1A 126-pound state title last February for Lisbon.
“Being the first girl from my school to be a state champion, that is awesome,” Avila said. “I’m overwhelmed. My brother was a state champion his freshman year, too. I have little siblings that are coming in the sport so for them to get to see me wrestle is awesome.”
Independence had a pair of runner-up finishers.
Kenzie Fischels was pinned by Humboldt’s Kendal Clark in the 170 final, while Rachel Eddy was pinned by defending champion Millie Peach of Iowa Valley in 1:06 in the 195 final.
Cedar Falls had a pair of wrestlers reach the podium.
Senior Abbie Lyman took fourth at 113, and Raelynn Strelow, a sophomore, took sixth at 106.