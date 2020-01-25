Girls state wrestling: Lienhard, W-SR claim titles

In four matches, Lienhard, wrestled a total of 5:08.

“I have been working pretty hard the last few weeks just to be aggressive and doing what I know how to do,” Lienhard said. “My coaches said get a feel for what she wants to do and hit my shot, don’t try to counter and just be aggressive. That is what I did.”

Waverly-Shell Rock repeated as team champion with 156.5 points. The Go-Hawks opened the day by going 5-0 in the quarterfinals.

W-SR did not finish with any champions, but got a runner-up finish from Annika Behrends at 132, a fourth from Avery Meier at 126, third from Macy Smith at 138, sixth from Kennedy Eastman at 145 and a sixth from Bailey Walsh at 170.

“We set a lot of individual goals and you either accomplished them or you fought for your best possible finish and that is what we did as much as we could,” Behrends said. “It feels pretty good. We are excited we were able to pull off the repeat.”

Charles City took second with 128 points, while Dubuque Wahlert (121), Osage (119) and Iowa City West (103) rounded out the top five.

