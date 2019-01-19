WAVERLY -- On the wrestling mats, there were winners and losers Saturday at the first Iowa girls' wrestling state championships at Waverly-Shell Rock High School sponsored by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials association.
But at the end of the day, girls' wrestling in the state Iowa was the big winner.
With an audience that included prominent girls' sports advocates including Charlotte Bailey, the girls' state director for USA Wrestling and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union executive director Jean Berger, the excitement for girls' wrestling was on full display.
"This is fantastic," said Bailey, the 2018 Russ Smith Community Impact Award winner from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum for her contributions to the sport of wrestling. "This is huge.
"The IWCOA to push this forward, and the IHSAA to send out and make sure people know that this is something we want to see ... to grow wrestling in general but to give girls an opportunity to compete with their peers."
While more than 120 girls registered to participate, only 87 were able to compete Saturday after Friday's snowstorm blanketed the state of Iowa. Still, that number of participants was more than the number of girls who participated in the state last year on boys' teams.
But the chance to wrestle their own peers and not have to compete against boys and the response to an event that was put together quickly, Bailey hopes, will resonate through the state that girls' wrestling is moving forward and moving forward quickly.
Bailey noted how Denver put together a team of 17 wrestlers in two weeks to get ready for state and how Waverly-Shell Rock, Charles City and Osage have had teams since the beginning of the prep wrestling season by recruiting within their schools.
"These programs are making something happen out of nothing," Bailey continued. "Whether it is former gymnasts, cheerleaders, wrestling managers ... people who have loved it all along, but wanted a different version ... they have that version now."
Berger was at the event from the start, tweeting occasionally during the action.
Asked to comment, she declined, saying she wanted the focus to remain on the young women making history.
Tournament host Eric Whitcome, head coach of the Waverly-Shell Rock boys' team, said it was a monumental day for girls' wrestling in the state of Iowa.
"You could say this was kind of thrown together at the last minute, but we got a lot of the right people on board with making it happen," Whitcome said. "It was a top class event.
"And most importantly, give credit to the people who deserve it -- the girls. A lot of these girls came out over winter break, many of them had never wrestled, but they understood the importance of the movement that was happening and wanted to be part of history being made."
FINAL NUMBERS: Of the 10 weight classes, 106 (13) and 126 (16) had the most participants.
There were 14 schools represented with finalists -- AGWSR, Waverly-Shell Rock, Davenport North, Davenport Central, Waukon, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Logan-Magnolia, Nashua-Plainfield, Colfax-Mingo, Riverside, Iowa Valley, LeMars, Bettendorf and Missouri Valley.
INJURED WARRIOR: One of the top girls' wrestlers in the state, Waterloo East sophomore Jayden Bentley, was unable to compete Saturday after suffering a knee injury earlier this season.
Bentley is scheduled to have surgery on her left knee Tuesday to repair an MCL tear.
An All-American at both USA Girls Folkstyle Nationals in Oklahoma City and Fargo Freestyle nationals this past summer, Bentley would have been the top seed at 170 had she been able to wrestle.
"I'm really impressed," Bentley said. "A lot of girls just started a couple of weeks ago, and they are going out there and giving it their all."
NEW SEAT, SAME COACH: Upper Iowa head wrestling coach Heath Grimm never stops coaching.
And while he wasn't in the corner, he cheered and sometimes coached, from the stands as his daughter, Charles City sophomore Emma Grimm, took sixth at 132.
"I'm always coaching," Grimm said. "The only way I can cope with it, just like when I coach my guys, is I've got to be in it. We actually scouted a match, broke down her opponent's technique."
As for sitting in the stands, and not in the corner, "that might be a touch harder," Grimm laughed.
