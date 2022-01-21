Eight Cedar Valley girls advance to state wrestling quarterfinals

The first day of the girls state wrestling tournament is in the books and eight girls from Cedar Valley schools will be moving on to the quarterfinals.

It's no surprise that the bulk of those quarterfinalists come from Waverly-Shell Rock, the defending state champions and favorites to win it all again. The Go-Hawks have six wrestlers competing Saturday in Eva Diaz (115), Macy Smith (130), Kailey Hervol (135), Kiara Djoumessi (140), Annika Behrends (140) and Haidyn Snyder (145).

In addition to those six, the Go-Hawks will have two other wrestlers competing on Saturday in the consolation bracket as Amber Hoth (100) and Madison Hinrichs (22) are still going. Mary Carolus (170), Kysa Klein (155), Gayle Robinson (155), Karissa Oldenburger (155), Evelyn Wagner (145), Alivia Bixby (145), Alli Seegers (135), Lily Stough (125), Eva Heise (120) and Abigail Doyle (105) were all eliminated on day one.

Waverly-Shell Rock ended the day in first place as a team with 100 points, however Colfax-Mingo was right behind them in second with 99 points. Head coach Eric Whitcome was proud of the effort his team gave, but he's still hoping for even more from them on Saturday.

"The girls are competing," Whitcome said. "We haven't won all the matches that we thought we could, but the kids are battling. The ones who got pushed to the backside are still keeping their heads up. One match at a time."

It wasn't just the Go-Hawks representing the Cedar Valley. Cedar Falls brought eight girls of their own to Xtream Arena, one of whom will be wrestling in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Hope Chianttello (110) received a bye in the opening round, won her second match by fall and came from behind to win her third round match by an 8-6 decision. She'll face off with Osage's Jalynn Goodale in a rematch of the Battle of Waterloo. Goodale won that match so Chiantello will be looking for revenge.

"Hope is a great wrestler," said Tigers head coach Ali Gerbracht. "She works really hard on keeping that mental block out of there and that's something she's still working on. She does a good job of refocusing and refining what she needs to do to get through that mental block."

Lauren Nicholas also had an outstanding day for the Tigers. She won her first two matches in the 155 bracket by fall before losing by fall at the 5:50 mark in her third match. She bounced back to win her consolation match by fall and will keep going on Saturday.

The other seven Tigers (Emma Schmidt, McKenzie Adair, Anna Johnson, Abby Schlader, Ashley Risvold and Becca Nicholson) were all eliminated on Friday.

The Union Knights brought four girls to Coralville and still had one going by Friday's end. Jillian Worthen advanced to the quarterfinals in the 100 pound bracket thanks to a first round bye and a fall in 49 seconds.

Taylor Hedeman (110) and Ava Mehlert (130) each won their first match before dropping the next two, respectively. Sadie Hennings (155) won her first two matches before dropping her last two. Still, Hennings was excited to be there.

"It's my first year so it just feels really great to be here in general," she said.

The Denver Cyclones had initially hoped to bring three girls to Coralville. Unfortunately, Tyanna Teetzen didn't wrestle due to an injury. Anna Mathias dropped both of her matches, but Chloe Bloker went 2-2 on the day. Boker (130) won her first, dropped her second, won the first consolation match and then ended Denver's time in Coralville with a loss. Still, the Cyclones were pumped to be a young, growing team.

"Our group isn't big, but I really like them," said co-coach Jared Pickett. "That's important to say out loud...In my opinion, they've just grown by leaps and bounds. They're great kids, they've found a purpose and built a family atmosphere. They want to continue to get better. Today's results might sting a little for these kids, but this is part of the process of just getting better. We're going to stack those bricks until we make a brick house."

Finally, Waterloo West brought two girls to the state tournament in Ella Anderson and Lydia Parkhurst. Both wrestlers left the arena without a win, but coach Phil Schintler said he was proud of both of them.

"We've got two young girls here who've been working hard all year," he said. "Even though we ended up not getting a win today, they've improved so much over the year so it was fun to watch."

The tournament will resume Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with quarterfinals, semifinals and consolations taking place until 2 p.m. There will then be a pause in the action with the Parade of Champions beginning at 4:40 p.m. before 1st-7th place matches begin at 5 p.m.

