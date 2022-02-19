Dons head to finals in the 1A driver seat, WSR at risk of having streak-snapped

The traditional state wrestling tournament reached it's conclusion Saturday. While the finals won't be over until after press time, everything up to that point finished in the early afternoon.

At that time, everything was coming up Don Bosco in the 1A competition.

The Dons advanced five wrestlers to the individual finals late Friday. Caleb Coffin (106), Garrett Funk (132), Cade Tenold (170), Carson Tenold (195) and Jared Thiry (220) all earned spots in the the finals for their respective weight classes. The Tenold brothers are both seeking to repeat as individual champions while the other three are seeking their first.

"It feels amazing," said Cade Tenold, a UNC commit. "You can never take any of these earlier rounds lightly. You always have to stay on your toes. You don't deserve anything. Everybody here thinks they want a title so you have to go get what you get."

It wasn't just about the potential champs, though. The Dons had plenty of other success stories Throughout the weekend. Kyler (126) and Kaiden Knaack (138) each finished in sixth place in their respective weight brackets, Mack Ortner took seventh in the 285 contest and Jacob Thiry placed eighth at 160 for the Dons.

As a team, the Dons entered the finals in first place with 143.5 points. Lisbon was the next closest team with 115. Though there was nothing official at press time, Don Bosco was looking like a strong bet to win their fourth consecutive traditional team title.

There were plenty of other success stories to be found in 1A.

The Hudson Pirates entered the weekend with only two wrestlers in Karter Krapfl (145) and Tate Entriken (182). Quality beats quantity, however, as both Krapfl and Entriken advanced to the state finals in their respective weight classes. Entriken is looking to win back-to-back individual titles while Krapfl has already improved on his fourth place finish from last year.

"They've wrestled really smart," said Pirates head coach Wayne Haskovec. "I think their experience down here has really helped them get to that last step as seniors. I think that experience is going to be invaluable as they move through here."

Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna broke the school's single-season record for wins at 48 on Friday night while punching his ticket to the 160 state finals. Magayna is looking to go back-to-back after winning an individual state title last year.

"I'm going to get some rest tonight," Magayna said on Friday. "I'm going to get a lot of sleep tonight. That's all I'm preparing for. I've done the preparation in the room with my practice partners and with my coaches planning. Now it's just about game planning the night before and getting some sleep."

In addition to Magayna, the Sailors sent Gavin Reed (120) and Carson Hartz (182) to state. Both will return to Waterloo with medals as Reed finished in seventh place while Hartz took home sixth.

The Denver Cyclones had just one representative at state, but he made his presence felt. 132 pounder Joe Ebaugh advanced to the quarterfinals before being defeated by Alburnett's Brody Neighbor by a 4-2 decision. As such, he had to make his way through the back end.

Make his way through the back end he did, all the way to the third place match where he fittingly had to wrestle Neighbor once more. This time, Ebaugh refused to be denied as he took home a third place medal with a 7-4 decision.

"It feels really good," said the Upper Iowa commit. "Especially since I got a bit of redemption with him being the kid I lost to on the front side. It feels awesome."

The final Cedar Valley 1A school participating this weekend was Jesup. 152 pounder Wyatt VanderWerff didn't place after winning his first consolation match, but losing his second.

In 2A, only two Cedar Valley schools made it to traditional state tournament. Both of them did pretty darn well in their own right, however.

The Union La Porte City brought six wrestlers into the weekend and five of them placed. 106 pounder Jace Hedeman went into the weekend undefeated and advanced to the state championship. Brayden Bohnstack (113) finished the weekend in eighth place, Stone Schmitz (160) took home sixth and Hunter Worthen (152) and Caleb Olsen (132) each took fifth place as the Knights put on quite the showing.

Dike-New Hartford was the only other 2A team from the Cedar Valley competing this weekend. 182 pounder Nick Reinicke advanced to the semifinals of the championship bracket before being defeated. He didn't let that deter him, however, as he won both of his consolation matches Saturday to take home third place by an 11-5 decision.

"It feels good," he said. "Coaches helped a lot. They push me a lot in the weight room and that means a lot. They push me to get better every day and it pays off."

The Wolverines' 220 pounder, Will Textor, managed to win his first match, but was unable to place after dropping his quarterfinal match and consolation round match.

Finally, there was the 3A competition. By most standards, Waverly-Shell Rock had an outstanding weekend up to the finals.

Just not the Go-Hawks' standards.

It should be noted that WSR advanced four wrestlers to the individual finals in Ryder Block (138), Aiden Riggins (160), McCrae Hagarty (195) and Jake Walker (285). Hagarty and Riggins were both seeking to go back-to-back while Block was trying to win his second title in three years after coming up short last season.

Heck, the Go-Hawks also had five other place winners in Zane Behrends (sixth place at 113), Braxten Westendorf (eighth place at 120), Carter Fecht (seventh place at 132), Bas Diaz (third place at 145) and Cayden Langreck (eighth place at 152). By most teams' standards, having five place winners with no champions would be considered a resounding success.

Again, the Go-Hawks are not most teams.

WSR had a wrestler disqualified on the first day and had several competitors enter the consolation bracket that were expected to go further than they did. At press time, Waverly was in third place in 3A with 135 points, two points behind Waukee Northwest and 19 points behind first place Southeast Polk. Mathematically, the Go-Hawks were still not out of it, but their odds of winning their fourth consecutive traditional team state title weren't looking great.

Their odds of coming back to win the last three matches to take home the state dual title on Wednesday weren't great either, yet the Go-Hawks are still the 2022 state dual champs. That's to say, never count WSR out.

"They're my teammates and I love them to death," Hagarty said. "They're my brothers and they put their bodies out there on the line. They worked their asses off all year. Now it's our turn to work our asses off and win it for them."

Waterloo East entered the weekend with the next largest quantity of wrestlers out of 3A with three. Two of those wrestlers made it out of the first day with Demaris Henderson making the 182 quarterfinals and Eli Sallis taking home eighth place at 170. While the Trojans were surely hoping for more, head coach Chris Tims pointed out that East exceeded many outsiders' expectations. He believes the Trojans are on the right path back to greatness.

"We just feel very excited," Tims said. "We knew that if we put in hard work we could get kids here. We were actually one short of my goal which was four minimum, but sending three and getting one to place (was great). It's been a while since we had a state place winner and this is just the beginning. We want this to be the spark that lights the fire that will be Waterloo East High wrestling. We want to keep this change and shift of culture going and see greater and bigger things in the near future. We're extremely proud of our athletes and the way that they competed. They represented well and I couldn't be more proud of them as their coach."

While Cedar Falls only sent one wrestler to state, he had a journey to be proud of. Dylan Whitt advanced to the 152 semifinals before being defeated in a 3-1 decision. He didn't keep his head down for long, however, as he came back strong the next day to finish his senior season with a third place medal with a 12-7 decision. Whitt, who says he plans to wrestle "somewhere" in college, was proud to be a medalist once again.

"It feels great," he said. "It's not what I wanted, but it's what I got. The work I've put in this year got me to third place so that feels good."

Finally, Waterloo West sent one wrestler to state in Cooper Paxton at 145. His weekend ended with a second round consolation loss.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0