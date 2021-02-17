Dons, Go-Hawks have that championship mindset

DES MOINES – Similar mindsets have born similar rewards for Don Bosco of Gilbertville and Waverly-Shell Rock over the past two decades.
The two wrestling programs have combined to win 19 traditional state championships and record eight runner-up finishes. They are favorites to add to their collection of trophies this week in Class 1A and 3A at the Iowa state wrestling championships.
Both the Dons and Go-Hawks will seek to three-peat for the second time in program history when the traditional tournament starts Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Don Bosco won five straight from 2006 to 2010, and Waverly-Shell Rock won four straight from 2008 to 2011.
“Every year we talk as a group about bringing home two gold trophies from Des Moines,” retiring Don Bosco coach Tom Hogan said of a state dual and traditional tournament sweep. “That is our goal and that is how the program thinks, and our kids want to do everything in their ability to make that happen.”
In Waverly, the mindset is similar and maybe even bigger.
Senior 220-pound wrestler Luke Walker said after the Go-Hawks advanced a 3A best 12 wrestlers to the state tournament that every single qualifier’s goal is to win a state championship.
“That is what our program is trying to achieve,” WSR head coach Eric Whitcome said. “To be able to say that is what your program wants is you have to have every one of your kids believe in that goal, as well.”
It isn’t an arrogant approach. It is a championship approach.
And the first thing either Hogan or Whitcome would say is there is not a single Don or Go-Hawk looking past the opponent he will face in Thursday’s first round.
“We tell them if you are worrying about the guy you are going to face next than you are worrying about the wrong guy,” Hogan said. “The focus has to be entirely on the first match, get your hand raise and move forward.”
Don Bosco seeking its 13th 1A state title has a 1A-best 12 qualifiers. Lisbon has 11 and Logan-Magnolia qualified seven.
Waverly-Shell Rock and Waukee each have the most qualifiers in 3A (12) with Southeast Polk and Ankeny each with 10.
INDEE’S NINE: A year after having 10 freshmen and sophomores in their varsity lineup, Independence produced a banner 2020-21 season to date.
The Mustangs qualified for their third consecutive state dual championship, and then advanced nine wrestlers to the traditional tournament, the program’s most since 2008 when former Northern Iowa standout Blaize Cabell was an Indee freshman.
“We are excited about it. It is going to be a good week,” Mustang coach Michael Doyle said.
Leading the charge for Indee are two top-seeds – Isaiah Weber, second at 126 last year and top-seeded at 138, and Brandon O’Brien. O’Brien finished second at 106 for Linn-Mar last year before transferring in the offseason. He is seeded No. 1 at 132. Sophomore Carter Straw at 126 is also a returning state qualifier. The other six are newcomers.
Only West Delaware with 11 has more qualifiers than Independence. Crestwood has seven and Osage six.
“We’re trying to make them feel good, keep them grounded and focused,” Doyle said. “We don’t want to make this week bigger than what it is.
“I think we have really grown and this is going to sound weird, but really have grown since losing to West Delaware. We have really, really moved forward a bunch of steps mentally. I don’t know what that is going to mean in the next few days but I like their attitude and optimism since that dual.”
NORTHEAST IOWA POWER: There are more than 30 returning state placewinners from Northeast Iowa and all three defending state champions – Don Bosco (1A), Osage (2A) and Waverly-Shell Rock (3A) – return contending teams.
Among those back are state champions Carter Fousek of Crestwood, Adam Ahrendsen of Union (La Porte City) and Chet Buss of North Butler as well as Ryder Block and Bailey Roybal from Waverly-Shell Rock.
Fousek, a junior, is seeking to join an the elite group of three-time state champions while continuing on a path to become a four-time champ.
Additionally, there are seven more returning state finalists – Nick Fox and Spencer Mooberry of Osage, Weber and O’Brien of Independence and Don Bosco’s three – Cael Rahnavardi, Cade Tenold and Carson Tenold.
SAILOR STRENGTH: Not since 2005 has Waterloo Columbus had more state qualifiers than the four the Sailors will have in the 1A field this week.
Leading the way is freshman Max Magayna. At 38-0, Magayna is one of only four freshmen in the entire field (with ore than 20 wins) that is undefeated.
Second-seeded at 152, Magayna is attempting to become just the second freshman wrestler from Waterloo to win a state title as a freshman. The first was four-time state champion Joe Gibbons for Columbus in 1978.
Joining Magayna at state are teammates Gavin Reed (113), Sam Hackett (138) and Carson Hartz (170).
GUNNING FOR 150: Waterloo West’s Kaden Karns is making his third trip to state and is looking to better his seventh-place finish last Feburary.
Seeded third at 113 pounds, Karns (38-2) is two victories shy of 150 for his career. It takes two wins at the state tournament to reach the podium, but Karns is looking for a lot more than two wins.
“Last year didn’t end like I wanted it too,” Karns said. “So, I’m coming back and I’m gunning for it all.”
Karns wrestled at 120 last year, but said the drop to 113 was easy.
“I feel stronger at 113,” he said. “I wanted to get in the best shape possible, and I thought there was no better do that than get down and push myself to where I can operate the best.”
TIGERS ON THE PROWL: Three Cedar Falls wrestlers, two newcomers, qualified.
Junior Dylan Whitt is back at 138 where he was seventh a year ago. After a knee injury slowed him for part of the season, Whitt looked strong in winning the Waverly District.
“I think he could’ve opened up more, and he knows that,” Tiger head coach Chris Ortner said. “But he is in a good spot and now he just needs to relax and wrestle.”
First time qualifiers for the Tigers are senior Landon Schaul at 152 and junior Ryley Barnett at 170.
10 YEARS LATER: Historic Herkelman was the banner headline across the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 13, 2011 Sports Section.
Cedar Falls freshman Cassy Herkelman and Ottumwa’s Megan Black became the first girls in state of Iowa history to qualify for the state wrestling tournament.
“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Herkelman said that day. “My aunt and uncle (Gina and Scott Herkelman) came all the way from Chicago to watch me, and that makes this day even better.
“This just shows you can do anything if you put your mind to it… After I got my arm raised, it was shocking even though I knew I had won the match. This has been a dream for a long time.”
Almost 10 years later and to the exact day, two more girls added their names to that elite list. Bettendorf senior Ella Schmit and Ottumwa’s Jessica Luedtke each have qualified in Class 3A at 106 pounds.
The two actually wrestled in the IWCOA Girls’ State Tournament last month in Coralville where Schmit pinned Luedtke in the quarterfinals. Schmit went on to win, while Luedtke won four matches on the back side to wrestle back for third.
Schmit will face Waverly-Shell Rock’s Zane Behrends in the first round.