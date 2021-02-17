Dons, Go-Hawks have that championship mindset

It isn’t an arrogant approach. It is a championship approach.

And the first thing either Hogan or Whitcome would say is there is not a single Don or Go-Hawk looking past the opponent he will face in Thursday’s first round.

“We tell them if you are worrying about the guy you are going to face next than you are worrying about the wrong guy,” Hogan said. “The focus has to be entirely on the first match, get your hand raise and move forward.”

Don Bosco seeking its 13th 1A state title has a 1A-best 12 qualifiers. Lisbon has 11 and Logan-Magnolia qualified seven.

Waverly-Shell Rock and Waukee each have the most qualifiers in 3A (12) with Southeast Polk and Ankeny each with 10.

INDEE’S NINE: A year after having 10 freshmen and sophomores in their varsity lineup, Independence produced a banner 2020-21 season to date.

The Mustangs qualified for their third consecutive state dual championship, and then advanced nine wrestlers to the traditional tournament, the program’s most since 2008 when former Northern Iowa standout Blaize Cabell was an Indee freshman.

“We are excited about it. It is going to be a good week,” Mustang coach Michael Doyle said.