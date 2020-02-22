Dons are kings of 1A wrestling

DES MOINES — Don Bosco’s Thomas Even wasn’t going to be denied.
Trailing by two points in the final period of his final high school match, Even went for broke and executed the biggest move of his remarkable career.
Even launched No. 2 Treyton Clark of Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire to his back with a vicious headlock and then finished for the dramatic fall in the Class 1A 182-pound finals.
Even jumped to his feet, raised his arms while flexing in celebration and then pointed as the Don Bosco fans stood and cheered.
Even’s win capped a fabulous week as the top-ranked Dons put the finishing touches on their 12th state tournament team title Saturday night before 15,000 fans at Wells Fargo Arena.
Even’s win also erased the sting of a hard-fought finals session that saw his team drop four close matches, including two in overtime.
“This is incredible – I’ve been dreaming about winning a state title since I was a little kid,” said Even, who was second here last year. “We had lost some real close matches and I was determined to send us out win a win. This is the best feeling in the world. To go out like this, in my final match as a senior, it’s a tremendous feeling. It’s awesome to finish my career like this.”
Don Bosco repeated as team champions with 170 points after clinching the team title before the finals. Even was mobbed by his teammates following his clutch finals victory.
“Thomas saw an opportunity and he went for it. I didn’t know if it was going to go his way for a second, but he battled through it and ended up pinning the guy,” Don Bosco coach Tom Hogan said. “It was great for our team to finish like that. We lost some tough matches tonight. We needed that – we needed that to make the night feel a little bit better. We needed Thomas to come through to pick us up and he delivered for us in a big way.”
Second-ranked Lisbon, who beat Don Bosco here Wednesday to win the state duals, was second with 144.5 points.
Don Bosco and Lisbon are ranked nationally in the top 50 by InterMat. The Dons are 46th and the Lions are 47th.
“Lisbon has a great team, and that just shows you where we are,” Hogan said. “All 10 guys we brought here contributed and helped us win a state title. It was a total team effort. Our kids battled hard and did a great job all weekend.”
Top-ranked Hudson senior Ethan Fulcher capped his career with a hard-fought 3-2 overtime win over second-ranked sophomore Carson Tenold of Don Bosco at 170.
Fulcher, an all-state football player, scored a reversal in the second tiebreaker to prevail. Fulcher had earned one-point wins over Tenold at sectionals and districts.
“This feels incredible – I’ve been working really hard for this ever since I lost last year in the semifinals,” Fulcher said. “That’s the third time I’ve wrestled him and every time we had a one-point match. It was a battle and I had to really dig down deep in overtime. It’s a great feeling to end my career with a state championship.”
Top-ranked sophomore Cade Tenold of Don Bosco dropped a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime decision to No. 3 Benjamin Smith of Iowa Valley in the 160 finals. Smith rode Tenold out in the second tiebreaker to prevail.
Don Bosco junior Cael Rahnavardi came up just short in the 145 finals, rallying from a 4-1 deficit to tie the match before falling 7-5 to No. 1 Nick Hamilton of Underwood.
Rahnavardi, fourth in state at 170 last year, nearly scored in a frantic final-second flurry. He dumped Hamilton to the mat, but was unable to secure the match-tying takedown.
Don Bosco sophomore Jaiden Moore, who competed on the junior varsity last season, finished second at 106. The No. 4 Moore fell 7-0 to top-ranked Gable Porter of Underwood in the finals.
The Dons clinched the team title in Saturday morning’s session where the Dons saw Garrett Funk take fifth at 120, Michael McClelland sixth at 126, Easton Larson third at 132 and Cael Frost third at 152.
Larson, one of just two seniors among Don Bosco’s 10 state qualifiers, clinched the title when he pinned Nate Thomsen of East Sac County in 40 seconds.
“It feels pretty good,” Larson said. “I was actually shocked when I heard the news that I clinched it, because I thought Funk finished before me.
“It feels great, obviously. Last night, I didn’t get what I wanted, but being the one to clinch it going out my senior year feels pretty good.”
Even and Frost were among the leaders on the Don Bosco football team that won a state title in the fall.
This is Hogan’s third championship team. The Dons won in Hogan’s first season in 2012. Don Bosco returns 8 of its 10 state qualifiers for next season.
“It was great to be able to put it away early this afternoon,” Hogan said. “It is a special team for sure. Every team is different, but I think I have said it before, this is what I consider my best team that I have had as a head coach.”
Top-ranked sophomore Chet Buss of North Butler-Clarksville started strong and finished even stronger in a 10-2 finals win over No. 2 Ryley Snell of Interstate 35-Truro at heavyweight.
Buss double-legged Snell to the mat and cranked him to his back in the final period to clinch his state title.
“It’s an awesome feeling to do this,” Buss said. “I’ve come a long way. I finished third at districts last year and I’ve worked really hard since then. I put in the extra time in my training and it paid off.”