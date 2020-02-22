Dons are kings of 1A wrestling

Don Bosco repeated as team champions with 170 points after clinching the team title before the finals. Even was mobbed by his teammates following his clutch finals victory.

“Thomas saw an opportunity and he went for it. I didn’t know if it was going to go his way for a second, but he battled through it and ended up pinning the guy,” Don Bosco coach Tom Hogan said. “It was great for our team to finish like that. We lost some tough matches tonight. We needed that – we needed that to make the night feel a little bit better. We needed Thomas to come through to pick us up and he delivered for us in a big way.”

Second-ranked Lisbon, who beat Don Bosco here Wednesday to win the state duals, was second with 144.5 points.

Don Bosco and Lisbon are ranked nationally in the top 50 by InterMat. The Dons are 46th and the Lions are 47th.

“Lisbon has a great team, and that just shows you where we are,” Hogan said. “All 10 guys we brought here contributed and helped us win a state title. It was a total team effort. Our kids battled hard and did a great job all weekend.”

Top-ranked Hudson senior Ethan Fulcher capped his career with a hard-fought 3-2 overtime win over second-ranked sophomore Carson Tenold of Don Bosco at 170.