Don Huff inducted into West HoF

If Don Huff looked nervous during the 1977-78 Waterloo West wrestling season it was probably because he was.

When your job is to replace a coaching legend there is no bigger feeling.

Bob Siddens won 11 state titles in 27 seasons as Waterloo West’s head coach, compiling a 327-26-3 dual meet record, and probably is most known as 1972 Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Gable’s high school coach.

Huff had big shoes to fill.

“Was I nervous? Yeah, I was nervous,” laughed Huff who Thursday night was inducted into the West High coaching Hall of Fame, joining his coach and mentor, in a pre-meet ceremony prior to the Wahawks hosting rival Waterloo East at Siddens Gymnasium. “It probably looked like I was nervous a lot that year. That is a big act to follow. But I think I settled into it a little bit and those nerves eventually went away and it was just doing what I knew I could do, coach wrestling.”

Huff continued to pull the rope in the right direction as West’s head coach for the next 21 years. He led the Wahawks to three third-place team finishes (1978, 1982, and 1988) and in 1989 he led West to their 17th all-time state championship with Andy Showalter and Glenn Wilder winning individual titles that season.

All told Huff coached 11 different wrestlers to 12 individual state titles (Matt Dickey won back-to-back in 1990-91), including Iowa State University’s 1988 NCAA national champion Mike Van Arsdale, and 62 overall state medalists.

Additionally, the Wahawks were the 3A state dual runner-up in 1989 and finished fourth in 1990.

“When I took over for Siddens, we still had the same kind of kids coming through West High, tough, hard-nosed guys,” Huff said. “We had some very good wrestlers. The biggest thing with those kids, they were all such good friends. They ran around together, did the right stuff together and that made it a lot easier.

“I remember I put some wrestling mats in my garage and told the kids they could use them in the summer. I remember most days watching those kids walking down the street to our garage in singlets, tossing their wrestling shoes into the air and just the camaraderie they had. It was special.”

Huff and his family were already West High wrestling royalty before his coaching career started.

In 1956 and 1957, Huff won individual titles for Siddens, following the footsteps of older brothers, Charles, a two-time state runner-up (1951-52) and Dale (third as a senior in 1954). In 1957, his younger brother Tom won the first of his three state championships as a freshman at 103 pounds, and Dan, a senior, won his second, one match later, at 112. His sister, Diane, married into more Waterloo wrestling royalty, the Yagla’s. Her husband Steve’s brother Chuck was a two-time national champion for Iowa and a 1980 Olympian. Both Steve and Chuck prepped at Columbus Catholic.

In 2013, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum awarded the Huff’s the Bowlsby Family Legacy Award, one of the museum’s most prestigious honors.

Upon graduating from West, Huff wrestled at Northern Colorado and the University of Iowa. After college, he began his own high school coaching career at Estherville and New Hampton.

Then in 1968 after long-time Siddens’ assistant, Bill Blake, retired, Huff joined the Wahawks’ program as an assistant coach and served in that role until the spring of 1977 when Siddens announced he was retiring from coaching and tabbed Huff to replace him.

“Coach Siddens was a tremendous influence on my entire family,” said Huff said. “He impacted all of us. My dad (Lewis) would drive us to competitions. I just don’t think there is anything I can say about coach Siddens that hasn’t already been said. That is what makes this night even more special.”

Huff was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2001, the Iowa High School Athletic Association Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2002, and the Battle of Waterloo Hall of Fame in 2011.

West’s wrestling room is named after Huff. He is the fourth former West wrestling coach to be named to the school’s Coaching Hall of Fame, joining Siddens, Finn Eriksen, who coached from 1935-43, and Roy Jarrard , who served from 1943-50.

After Thursday’s ceremony, Huff witnessed another rough and tumble East-West dual, just like he did for 31 years as a Wahawk wrestling coach.

East beat West for the second time, 56-21, widening the gap from their first win, a 45-36 decision during the early portion of the season.

The Trojans got pins from Tyrone Maddox (106), Elijah Edmonson (120), William Clark (152), Brayden Peters (182), Lawrence Taylor III (195), and Kerron Harris-Veasley (285). Additionally, Isaac Lomas had technical fall at 132.

“This dual is always electric, it always has a lot of energy,” East coach Christopher Tims said. “I’m just glad our guys were ready to go. There was a lot of fight on our part. I’m excited to see where we can grow from here.”

West got pins from Brady Dean at 126 and Cooper Paxton at 145, while Amarreon Sykes scored a thrilling 9-4 sudden victory over Eli Sallis at 170 in the final match of the evening.

