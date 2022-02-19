Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin, Union's Jace Hedeman win state championships at 106

Caleb Coffin walked onto the mat in the center of the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Saturday night knowing that this was his last chance to win a state championship. Jace Hedeman entered the arena knowing he’d have three more chances after this year, but not knowing what defeat felt like, literally.

When the 106 pound finals reached their conclusion, however, they both had one thing in common: They were both state champions.

Coffin, a senior from Don Bosco, and Hedeman, a freshman from Union La Porte City, won the 106 pound state wrestling championships Saturday night in 1A and 2A, respectively. It is the first individual state title for both wrestlers.

While there are stark differences between the two wrestlers, they shared another thing in common after winning it all Saturday night: They both felt pretty darn good.

“It feels good,” said Hedeman. “I mean, it’s what I expected. I knew I was going to win. I had the mindset. It feels good.”

Coffin was as happy as could be as well.

“I’m just really grateful,” he said. “I’m just glad I could go out there and represent my community and my team. I knew if I believed in my coaches and what they told me everything was going to work out. Just had to go out there and do it.”

Hedeman won his match by 7-3 decision over Carter West of Notre Dame, Burlington. After Hedeman initially went up 2-0 by recording a take down, West managed to tie things up. Late in the third period, the match remained tied before Hedeman an escape and another take down to take a commanding lead that he didn’t let go of.

The path to the state championship for Hedeman was a smooth one. He entered the state tournament undefeated and was 45-0 entering the finals. On the first day of competition, he won by fall over Ethan Long of Monticello by Fall in 3:11. He didn’t have much trouble on Friday, either, as he beat Emmitt Newton of Davis County by a 5-2 decision in the quarterfinals and Colin Cassady of West Liberty by an 8-3 decision in the semis. Then came the championship win.

While his statement about knowing he would win may sound bold, it’s also totally fair. The freshman phenom finishes his first season undefeated at 46-0 and joins Jillian Worthen as Union’s second state champion at 106 this year. She too is a freshman.

The scariest thought if you wrestle at 106 in 2A is that Hedeman is only going to get better.

“Obviously there’s more to come,” he said. “There’s a lot of room to improve. I didn’t set up my shots and my bottom obviously needs work.”

And still, he finished the year undefeated.

“That obviously feels good,” Hedeman said. “Hopefully I get the highest career wins at Union. That’s the goal. If I keep it up and keep going I think I could. I can’t stop now.”

Hedeman credits his championship win to his coaches, Bart Mahler and Max Thompson.

“It’s amazing (to have those guys in my corner,” Hedeman said. “They push you so hard. Max sets our goals and so does Bart. They set our standards that high and push us as hard as they can.”

Of course, he had to thank his teammates, five of whom also competed at state this weekend with four of them placing.

“I love those guys,” Hedeman said. “They all work so hard. We all have the same goals, so we push each other and we all love each other so it’s a great community.”

Coffin was also rarely challenged on the year. He had a record of 21-2 entering the championship match after a solid run through the first two days. On Thursday, he defeated Dallas Canoyer of Earlham by Fall in 3:25. He followed that up on Friday with a 4-1 decision over Lucas Oldenkamp of Lake Mills in the quarterfinals and a 3-2 decision over Brock Morris of Cascade in the semifinals. He claimed the 106 title after winning a 3-1 decision against Cael Morrow of Akron-Westfield in the finals.

In Saturday’s championship, he actually found himself down 1-0 in the second period after Morrow recorded an escape. He managed to tie the match with an escape of his own before recording a take down in the last 30 seconds of the match to record the decision.

Coffin was tactical and strategic when discussing how he recorded the victory.

“I knew when I went down on bottom he was good on top,” said Coffin. “When I didn’t get out right away I knew that I was going to have to work for it. Once I did get under my feet I just knew I had to wait it out until there was less time left because I wasn’t able to ride him for very long. So I just waited until there was a little bit of time left, got my shot as good as I could and hoped for the best and it worked out.”

Coffin’s victory almost guaranteed Don Bosco a fourth consecutive team state championship. The Dons placed a Cedar Valley-high nine wrestlers and four other Don Bosco wrestlers were following Coffin in competing for state championships on the night. To say Bosco is a juggernaut is a factual statement at this point.

“We just have the best coaching staff and the best community out there,” Coffin said. “Everyone is supporting everybody 100%. I’m almost more excited to watch my brothers go out there and wrestle than I was for my match. It’s just a real tight community, they’re a big group of coaches, I couldn’t ask for a better team or a better support system.”

He was also adamant about what people should do if they want to become a state champion like him.

“Come to Don Bosco,” Coffin said. “If you want to win a state championship, come to Don Bosco.”

In many ways, Coffin and Hedeman couldn’t be more different. Hedeman said he set the goal of winning a state championship all four years of high school before this year began. Coffin, on the other hand, said he believed Saturday night was the last wrestling match of his career as he does not plan to wrestle in college. As different as they are from one another, aside from their size, they will now share a space in future wrestling programs, the IHSAA website and in history.

For as different as they are, they are both state champions.

