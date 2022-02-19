Don Bosco wins fourth consecutive 1A state championship

Two Cedar Valley teams entered this week seeking their fourth consecutive traditional team state championship. One came up just short, but the other is bringing home yet another first place trophy.

The Don Bosco Dons are the 1A state champions for the fourth year in a row. They finished with 161.5 points while Lisbon was a distant second at 123. The Dons finished with four individual state champions and nine place winners out of the 13 wrestlers they brought to state.

Oh, and they won their fourth dual championship in five years and second in a row.

"It feels good," said Chris Ortner, who just completed his first year as head coach at Bosco after spending years as an assistant. "Four in a row for this team and this program is great. I'm just really happy for the kids, the program and the school. I'm just really happy for them."

Caleb Coffin (106), Cade Tenold (170), Carson Tenold (195) and Jacob Thiry (220) all brought home individual state championships for the Dons this year while Garrett Funk (132) brought home a second place medal. Kyler and Kaiden Knaack both finished sixth at 126 and 138, respectively, Mack Ortner finished 7th at 285 and Jacob Thiry finished 8th at 160.

As for the other team seeking a four-peat, it wasn't in the cards this year as the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks finished the weekend in third place in Class 3A with 147 points. Waukee Northwest finished in second with 157 and Southeast Polk won state with 160.

By most standards, however, the Go-Hawks had an incredible trip to state. They brought home three championships at 138 (Ryder Block), 160 (Aiden Riggins) and 182 (McRae Hagarty). They added a second place finisher in Jake Walker at 285, a third place finished in Bas Diaz at 145 and had four other place winners.

The Go-Hawks are not most teams, however, and even the added joy of winning their second straight dual championship Wednesday didn't change that there was an air of disappointment around the team after the tournament had concluded.

"It's hard to remember that three days ago we won a dual team state championship," said head coach Eric Whitcome. "You don't get much time to celebrate that because we have to turn around and get after it here. Pretty awesome feat, certainly not where we want to be here as a team in this traditional tournament. Obviously we had some guys accomplish some tremendous things, but we fell short in some areas."

Cayden Langreck (8th place at 152), Carter Fecht (7th place at 132), Braxten Westendorf (8th place at 120) and Zane Behrends (6th place at 113) were the other four Go-Hawks that placed.

No other Cedar Valley teams placed in the top three in any classification.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0