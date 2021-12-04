Don Bosco wins 2021 Keith Young Memorial Invite

Don Bosco is the 2021 Keith Young Memorial Invite Champions. You could’ve written that as the headline long before the final matches took place.

Don Bosco finished with a team score of 250, by far the best score of the tournament with Norwalk and Valley, West Des Moines finishing tied for a distant second at 163.5.

Cedar Falls, who hosted the event, were the next best area team with 130 points, good enough for a fifth place finish.

“I thought our guys fought hard,” said head coach Chris Ortner. “We don’t really worry about the team score because if each guy takes care of their part than the team score takes care of itself. We’re really just focused on getting better in these early season tournaments.”

Individually, Don Bosco had five first-place wrestlers in Caleb Coffin (106), Kyler Knaack (126), Cade Tenold (182), Carson Tenold (195) and Jared Thiry (285). It was an all-around outstanding effort for the Dons as all 14 of their wrestlers placed.

As for the Tigers, Dylan Whitt brought home a first place finish at the 152 spot. Seven other Cedar Falls competitors ended up placing.

“We’re pleased right now,” said head coach Colby Grothoff. “There’s room to improve. I keep saying we’re right about that 85%, 90%. Right now we’re not finishing. Our culture, though, has been awesome. The kids are getting better, they’re coachable, they’re reflective and we’re battling right now. We just have to find that little extra nudge.”

Karter Krapfl of Hudson finished in first place in the 145 spot, the only other local wrestler to take home first.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0